NEVER eat these 9 foods before going to bed

Know today all the foods that are forbidden to compose night snacks and should be avoided in moments before bed. The body needs a little rest to make the night’s sleep really restful. Follow the tips and avoid consuming the following items:

1 – Butter

Due to its high content of saturated fat, butter is far from being a food that will help you sleep. In fact, she makes up the list here that you shouldn’t eat before bed.

2 – Chocolate bars

Chocolate bars have a high content of refined sugars. This type of candy is extremely harmful to the quality of sleep. What happens is that refined sugar becomes a stimulant for the brain and this causes the body to not relax the way it should.

3 – Ice cream

If butter has a lot of saturated fat and chocolate is high in refined sugar, ice cream is the union of these two factors. That is, it should not be taken before going to bed, under any circumstances.

4 – Spicy sauces

Pepper can help with various organic issues in the body, but it alters the production of gastric juice. Thus, when eating spicy foods or spicy sauces, the person may experience heartburn, reflux and severe stomach pain. More than that, some hot sauces are high in sugar and salts that are harmful to the body.

5 – Embedded and processed foods

Hams, sausages, sausages and various other cold meats are harmful to the metabolism. All of them are rich in fats and chemicals that only add harm to the body. In addition, they can cause metabolism imbalance and favor weight gain.

6 – Cheeses

Cheeses produce a substance called tyramine, which reduces the production of hormones that act as sleep regulators. Not to mention the high fat content of some cheeses.

7 – White bread

White breads are high in sugar and carbohydrates, which has the effect of disrupting a good night’s rest.

8 – Red meat

Meat fats and proteins hinder the digestive process, as they are difficult to metabolize. It disturbs your sleep, no doubt.

9 – Coffee

This is perhaps the most obvious item on the list. Rich in caffeine, coffee is a natural stimulant that fights sleep.

In addition to all these foods, always avoid excess alcohol. Although the impression is that these liquids help you sleep, the truth is that they directly interfere with the quality of rest.