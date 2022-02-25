New 2023 VW Amarok appears in projections with Taos SUV front

Promised for this year, the Amarok 2023 is close to debut and had new designs revealed by Volkswagen. With that, the Russian website Kolesa published projections of what the final version should look like. The next generation of the pickup will share a platform with the new Ford Ranger and promises advances both in structure and in terms of looks.







Photo: Kolesa/Reproduction/Estadão

In this sense, it is possible to notice, both in the projection and in the sketches, that the Amarok 2023 will follow the look of newer models, such as the Taos SUV. The front, for example, will have a new chrome grille that integrates Full LED headlights. Another detail present since the first teaser is the bumper with the central part all silver – in Taos, the piece is in black piano.

Kolesa / Reproduction

On the back, the Amarok 2023 will have the name stamped in bold letters on the bucket lid. This one, in turn, can have a side opening (as in the Fiat Toro. The taillights, as usual, will have a vertical format, but with modern lenses and Full LED lighting. Compared to the current generation, the pickup shows much more creases on the bodywork. On the sides, we highlight the very voluminous wheel arches, which form breeches and have a footboard to facilitate access to the cabin.

production and destination

While the Ford has a cleaner look, the 2023 Amarok will have more geometric lines, which enhance robustness. That is, despite sharing a platform, the pickup trucks will have their own distinct personalities. It is worth remembering that the next generation of the Volkswagen model will be made by Ford at the Silverton plant in South Africa.

Thus, Volkswagen keeps secret the strategy it will adopt in the South American market. So far, the German has not yet confirmed the new generation of the pickup in Brazil. But, of course, it will. After all, around here, diesel models will still be a reality for a long time. And the new generation of Amarok should bet on the 3.0 V6 turbodiesel.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

In dimensions, the Amarok will be 10 centimeters longer than the current model in length. Thus, it will reach 5.35 meters. The width also increases by 4 cm (today it is 1.95 m). The distance from the ground will be greater and, in this sense, there is the possibility of a new set of suspensions. Likewise, the wheels may have a larger rim on the new generation.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

The interior, finally, had no revealed projections. However, as already disclosed by Volkswagen, it will certainly have a digital instrument panel and a large screen in the center of the dashboard. There will be stitched leather upholstery and advanced driver assistance features will come in the package, promoting a technological leap in the average pickup.