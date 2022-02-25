Nintendo announces purchase of SRD, creator of iconic games

This Thursday (24), Nintendo announced the purchase of SRD Co., a developer that has helped program titles since the NES such as Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda and more recently Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash. bros. Ultimate.

The partnership between Nintendo and SRD Co. is almost 40 years old and from now on, the company is fully owned by the Japanese developer with an agreement scheduled to be closed on April 1, 2022, making the negotiation official.

According to the official statement, the acquisition will have “strength to serve SRD’s management base and ensure the availability of software development resources for Nintendo.” The amount invested by the Japanese company in the purchase was not disclosed.

It is worth remembering that in early February the company had said that it was not interested in buying other companies, unless they had the “Nintendo DNA”. Although it has no equity relationship with Nintendo, SRD Co. has been working since the 1980s at Big N’s Kyoto offices.

Nintendo’s last studio purchase came last year, when it announced the integration of Next Level Games, the Canadian company that was responsible for games like Luigi’s Mansion 3, one of the company’s most recent games.

And speaking of Nintendo, the company also recently announced the closing of the 3DS and Wii U digital stores. The company explained the reason and gave a deadline for users to redeem their games. Check out.