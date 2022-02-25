nobody gets it right and the prize goes to R$ 50 million

Mega Sena

Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer / Public Photos

Nobody got the six numbers of the 2457 contest right. Mega Sena held this Thursday (22). The estimated prize for the next bet, which will be held on Saturday (24), is R$50 million. Check the numbers drawn:

10-19-46-47-49-50

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 51 bets hit the corner and took R$ 62,932.87 each. Another 4,414 players hit the court and pocketed BRL 1,038.76.

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel, and you can let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On special weeks, three draws take place, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.

