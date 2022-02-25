Nubank is the most used bank by young people in Brazil, according to research

O Nubank (NUBR33) is a Brazilian fintech leader in financial technology that was created in Brazil and had its first product launched in 2014. Roxinho works 100% digitally with credit cards, investments, among others.

The company has become a reference in Brazil and abroad. On the New York Stock Exchange, in December 2021, Nubank became the most valuable bank in Latin America, with US$ 50 billion (equivalent to R$ 278 billion).

Nubank’s Popularity

the popularity of Nubank grows every day, especially among the young audience. According to a survey by Mambu (German banking technology company), the bank is the most used among young people between 18 and 35 years old. Approximately 28.2% of this audience uses the NuConta as your main account.

The research carried out by Mambu, “The State of Young Adult Banking in the Region”, interviewed 1,250 people in 6 Latin American countries aged 18 to 35; among them, 222 are Brazilians.

Most used digital banks

Digital banks are an alternative for everyone who wants to escape traditional institutions. With technology coupled with money, they enable customers to have greater control over their financial lives.

According to Mambu research, right after Nubank, the most used banks are:

Sergio Costantini, director general of Mambu in Brazil, said that digital banks are conquering most of the market because they have managed to adapt their products and services to younger people.

He says that this audience has a greater understanding of the digital environment and its new technologies. These are companies that have prioritized user experiences, resulting in appropriate and efficient options at very attractive rates.

