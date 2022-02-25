Nuuvem has a ‘Summer Gamer’ promotion with discounts of up to 95%

Nuuvem started yesterday (23) the “Summer Gamer” promotion, which is offering PC games up to 95% off. The promise is that more than 2 thousand titles are at special prices. In the list of cheapest games are names like God of War, Mad Max, Back 4 Blood and frostpunk.

The sale can be enjoyed by players until March 1, on Tuesday of the next week. However, it is important to be aware that some games are in the so-called Flash Sale and are cheaper for about 2 days only.

See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the best deals. To access the complete catalog, visit the official website.

God of War (20% discount, from BRL 199.90 to BRL 158.99);

Human: Fall Flat (66% discount, from BRL 37.99 to BRL 12.91);

Miami Hotline 2: Wrong Number (75% discount, from BRL 34.99 to BRL 8.74);

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (95% discount, from BRL 119.90 to BRL 5.90);

Mortal Kombat 11 (80% discount, from BRL 159.99 to BRL 31.99);

Mad Max (85% discount, from BRL 49.99 to BRL 7.49);

frostpunk (77% discount, from BRL 57.99 to BRL 12.99);

Naruto to Boruto – Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition (90% discount, from BRL 239.90 to BRL 23.99);

Resident Evil Village (55% discount, from BRL 179.99 to BRL 79.99) – Flash Sale ;

; Back 4 Blood (50% discount, from BRL 279.99 to BRL 139.99);

inscryption (20% discount, from BRL 49.99 to BRL 39.99);

mega man 11 (50% discount, from BRL 69.99 to BRL 34.99);

Horizon Chase Turbo (75% discount, from BRL 49.99 to BRL 12.49);

DmC: Devil May Cry (75% discount, from BRL 59.99 to BRL 14.99);

Blasphemous (75% discount, from BRL 59.90 to BRL 14.97);

BioShock: The Collection (80% discount, from BRL 119 to BRL 23.80);

So, what do you think of Nuuvem’s discounts? Which game do you intend to buy in the promotion? Leave your comment below!