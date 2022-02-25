Occupation of SUS ICUs for covid-19 is below 60% in 14 states

The number of states that are outside the alert zone for the occupation of intensive care unit beds for covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS) has reached 14, according to the Covid-19 Observatory bulletin released today (24) by the Ministry of Health. Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Mato Grosso do Sul and Distrito Federal are the only two units of the federation with more than 80% of beds occupied, which classifies them in the critical alert zone.

The 14 states with the best situation in terms of bed occupation are Amazonas (32%), Amapá (37%), Pará (49%), Rondônia (59%), Maranhão (38%), Ceará (58%), Rio Grande do North (49%), Paraíba (48%), Alagoas (40%), Bahia (58%), Minas Gerais (34%), Rio de Janeiro (46%), São Paulo (57%) and Rio Grande do Sul (57%).

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the occupancy percentage dropped from 85% to 82%, but remained above the level of 80%. The Federal District increased from 99% to 100% of occupied beds.

Another 10 states are in the intermediate alert zone, where bed occupancy is between 60% and 80%: : Acre (60%), Tocantins (64%), Piauí (68%), Pernambuco (68%), Sergipe (78%), Espírito Santo (72%), Paraná (67%), Santa Catarina (60%), Mato Grosso (63%) and Goiás (72%).

In addition to the fact that most states are outside the alert zone, the bulletin informs that there were drops of more than five percentage points in the occupancy rate in 17 units of the federation. Three states showed a very significant drop: Rio Grande do Norte (80% to 49%), Amazonas (54% to 32%) and Alagoas (60% to 40%).

The bulletin also shows that 10 capitals are outside the alert zone, with less than 60% of beds occupied, and another 10 are in the intermediate alert zone, with between 60% and 80%. Campo Grande (105%), Goiânia (82%), Brasília (100%) and Rio de Janeiro (86%) are those with a critical alert situation.