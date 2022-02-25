Oil at US$ 100 and wheat on the rise: war in Ukraine worsens scenario for inflation in Brazil

The price of a barrel of oil traded above US$ 100 for the first time since 2014 this Thursday (2/24), after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukrainewith bombings recorded in several cities in the eastern European country.

At the close, the price of a barrel softened the high a little and stood at US$ 99.08.

At the same time, the values ​​of wheat and corn contracts traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange rose by more than 5% before the opening of the market and reached the high limit after the beginning of the negotiations, which were temporarily interrupted as a result.

With the rise in corn and concerns about the sunflower oil market – of which Ukraine is the world’s largest producer – soybeans were also on the rise in Thursday’s trading session.

