Oil at US$ 100 and wheat on the rise: war in Ukraine worsens scenario for inflation in Brazil

Thais Carrança

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

24 February 2022, 17:53 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Victor Moriyama/Getty Images photo caption, Escalating crisis in Ukraine could result in higher fuel prices in Brazil

The price of a barrel of oil traded above US$ 100 for the first time since 2014 this Thursday (2/24), after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukrainewith bombings recorded in several cities in the eastern European country.

At the close, the price of a barrel softened the high a little and stood at US$ 99.08.

At the same time, the values ​​of wheat and corn contracts traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange rose by more than 5% before the opening of the market and reached the high limit after the beginning of the negotiations, which were temporarily interrupted as a result.

With the rise in corn and concerns about the sunflower oil market – of which Ukraine is the world’s largest producer – soybeans were also on the rise in Thursday’s trading session.

Even the dollar, which had closed Wednesday at R$5, the lowest since June 2021, reversed the trend, and is already trading above R$5.10.

The combo formed by oil, grains and the rising dollar, a result of the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, makes the scenario for inflation in Brazil in 2022 even more complicated.

According to analysts, the movement could result in higher fuels, industrial costs and basic foodstuffs such as bread and meat, since grains such as corn and soybeans are used in animal feed.

The magnitude of the readjustments, however, will depend on the duration and severity of the crisis in Eastern Europe, as market agents must remain on hold during this first moment of strong volatility, to await the unfolding of the war.

The international shock comes at a time when things are no longer going well for Brazilian inflation.

On Wednesday, the IPCA-15, preview of February’s inflation, surprised with a rise of 0.99%, above analysts’ expectations (0.87%) and the highest result for the month since 2016, with a rise in prices higher than expected in services and durable goods, such as automobiles, electronics, appliances and furniture.

With the new uncertainties, expectations for the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index), the country’s official inflation measure, should continue to rise.

On Monday, analysts predicted an increase of 5.56% for the IPCA in 2022, after six weeks of upward revisions to the median of projections in the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, which weekly consults economists on their estimates for the economy. .

With the international and inflationary scenarios more muddy, the Central Bank has one more challenge to define the direction of Brazilian monetary policy.

Most agents see the Selic (Brazilian economy’s basic interest rate) going up to 12.25% until May, but with the negative surprise of the IPCA-15 on Wednesday, some already see the rate going to 12.75%, case, for example, of the Credit Suisse bank. Currently, the rate is at 10.75%.

Understand how Vladimir Putin firing missiles at a neighboring country can end up affecting your pocketbook.

Oil above $100

Brent crude prices topped $104 a barrel during Thursday’s trading, while WTI (the US market benchmark) approached $100.

Russia is the second largest exporter of oil in the world, after Saudi Arabia, and the third largest producer. It is also the main exporter and second largest producer of natural gas, accounting for 41% of the gas imported by the European Union.

Thus, a war involving the country raises fears about the supply of these inputs in the world, at a time when oil and gas production was already insufficient to keep up with the global increase in demand.

“This year, regardless of the war in Ukraine, would already be a year of expensive oil, because supply is growing less than demand, because in the last five to six years, major international producers have invested very little in exploration and production, due to environmental pressures and the pandemic”, observes Adriano Pires, director of the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center).

With an OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) empowered by the restriction of supply, the initial expectation was already for a barrel of around US$ 90. With the war in Ukraine, the “perfect storm” was formed to go above the US $100.

Pires notes, however, that the rise in oil prices is not at all negative for Brazil, as the country is a producer of oil and a higher price per barrel increases tax collection by the federal government, states and municipalities.

On the other hand, as Petrobras readjusts fuel prices following the movement of international oil prices, the analyst recognizes that the readjustment should be inevitable in the coming weeks, even with the recent appreciation of the real, which serves as a counterweight.

“Petrobras has not readjusted fuel for 43 days. The good thing in this period is that the exchange rate appreciated, reaching below R$ 5. This helps that the lag [de preços do mercado interno com relação ao internacional] gets smaller, on the other hand oil is rising”, he observes.

“But, at a time of strong instability of oil and the dollar, Petrobras should not go out announcing an increase now, it should wait to see how the war goes, to see what the new price level will be”, he says.

According to Pires, the pressure on international oil prices can accelerate the processing of three projects related to the fuel market in the Senate: PLP 11/2020, which determines a unified rate for ICMS on fuels; PL 1,472/2021, which creates an account to finance price stabilization; and PEC 1/2022, presented by Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), which proposes a reduction in fuel taxes. The first two are scheduled for voting after Carnival.

Pires, however, does not believe in any tougher government intervention in Petrobras’ pricing policy, even in the face of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) repeated concerns about rising fuel prices in an election year.

“I believe that the only scenario in which the government will take an interventionist position is if the barrel is at US$ 150, US$ 200. But then it will not be just the Brazilian government, the whole world will have to prevent this from reaching the consumer, because it is priceless”, says the analyst.

Wheat, corn and soybeans on the rise

Russia and Ukraine are respectively the first and fifth largest wheat exporters in the world and together account for more than 15% of global corn trade, which explains the strong rise in the two agricultural commodities this Thursday.

“At least in the next few days, prices should remain under pressure, until there is a definition of what will really happen”, evaluates Roberto Sandoli, grain analyst at hEDGEpoint consultancy.

According to him, if retaliation against the Russian invasion is restricted to sanctions, this upward trend could lose strength.

Credit, FEDERICO PARRA/Getty Images photo caption, Corn is another product that could be pressured by the current conflict in Europe

But if NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) decides to send troops to Ukraine, in what is being considered a scenario of a “Third World War”, the pressure tends to be perpetuated.

Sandoli explains that Brazil buys wheat from Argentina, a country that supplies the product to regions also supplied by Russia and Ukraine, such as South Asia and North Africa.

“If we have a war scenario where Russia and Ukraine stop supplying wheat, buyers will look for other origins, such as Argentina. This ends up impacting the entire import pricing and leaves the exchange rate more stressed”, observes the analyst, also highlighting the pressure on the soybean market, due to the product’s competition with sunflower oil, of which Ukraine is the largest global exporter.

“If this situation extends, the consumer will start to feel it”, says Sandoli, highlighting the impacts on animal feed and on the production of bread and pasta.

According to the analyst, if the crisis escalates further, pressure on consumers may come not only via price, but also via supply.

“Buyers start to run out, as a matter of food safety. Everyone goes out buying. We already saw this at the beginning of the pandemic, when prices went up absurdly”, observes the specialist, considering, however, that he does not consider this the most likely at the moment.

In Brazil, in addition to this stressed international situation, the crop failures of soybeans and corn in the south of the country due to the drought at the beginning of the year are added.

On the other hand, the recent appreciation of the real against the dollar also helps the situation in the food market. This is because, with the stronger real, it is cheaper for Brazil to import commodities, even if they are more expensive due to possible supply restrictions.

Still in the field of agribusiness, another factor of concern is fertilizers, since Brazil imports more than 20% of these products from Russia. Here, too, a supply restriction in the global market as a result of the war can put pressure on Brazilian producers’ costs, forcing them to pass on the pressure to prices.

For André Braz, price index coordinator at Ibre-FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas), the fuel adjustment by Petrobras is inevitable and should affect inflation this year.

“We focus our analysis a lot on fuels, but it is necessary to remember that oil is a raw material for several sectors, for the chemical industry, for agribusiness due to fertilizers. So the price of oil affects the economy as a whole, in a when we already had several production chains with production bottlenecks”, observes Braz.

“These chains can now suffer from even deeper bottlenecks, as this war deepens and the countries do not reach an agreement”, he evaluates.

In addition, the war scenario changes the strategy of international investors and could put an end to the recent movement in the appreciation of the real, which could also put pressure on prices.

“The inflow of resources here, which was more speculative capital, trying to exploit the interest rate differential, can now seek destinations of greater protection, such as more solid economies”, says Braz.

“So this flow will not necessarily continue and our currency may not maintain the accumulated appreciation in the recent period.”

The FGV researcher believes, however, that this increase in inflationary pressures will not necessarily make the Brazilian Central Bank raise interest rates more. This is because, above a certain level, interest rates impose a very strong stoppage of the economy.

Furthermore, global growth could also be compromised by the war in Europe, which would weigh on domestic economic activity.

“There is a limit to what monetary policy can do, because an increasingly higher interest rate means growing less and less this year”, says Braz, also remembering that interest rates aim to contain demand, but much of the current price pressure comes from the supply end, not being affected by additional Selic increases.

“It’s no use wanting to put the Selic at 12.75% because of this war, because increases in the basic rate take six to nine months to affect the economy. So, if I increase a lot, this increase won’t hit now, but there at the end of the year, when the scenario will be different”, concludes the analyst.