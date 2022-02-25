on PS5, PS4 version has better performance

Through analysis performed by Digital Foundry, it was confirmed that the PS4 version of Elden Ring has improved performance on PS5, via backwards compatibility. According to experts, the title is able to run more “smoothly” compared to the version made for the PlayStation 5 itself.

The study was carried out after reports shared by analysts and netizens, which indicate that the game has frame rate optimization problems on new generation consoles. The performance tests pointed out difficulties to keep the 60 FPS stable, even when the Performance Mode is enabled.

According to Digital Foundry, there are strong indications that the failure occurs on a larger scale only in the native next-gen versions. That’s because the PS4 media, when installed on the PS5 via backwards compatibility, offers “smooth 60 FPS”, while that of Sony’s latest console provides between 45 to 60 FPS.

Last Thursday (24), the game received patch 1.02 for control adjustments, balance and bugs, but the drops in frame rates still persist. Elden Ring is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Elden Ring beyond the flaws

Despite the problems, Elden Ring has been receiving very positive reviews and reaching records on specialized sites. While FromSoftware’s title holds a 97 on Metacritic, it marks OpenCritic as the highest-rated game in the page’s history. Click here to learn more about the feat.