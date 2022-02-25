Palmeiras keeps Pedro as a target for the attack, but faces rejection from Flamengo | soccer

This week, Verdão sought information in the market about the athlete’s situation at the Rio club, but the interest comes up against values ​​and the attitude of the red-black board of not accepting to open negotiations with the rival. The club, by the way, does not open conversations with the opponent, not even in relation to base athletes.

1 of 1 Pedro in Flamengo’s last training session before the first team’s debut in Carioca — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Pedro in Flamengo’s last training session before the first team’s debut in Carioca — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

In the consultation made with Pedro’s representatives, Palmeiras heard that they could only open negotiations if Flamengo said “ok”, something that did not happen. If there was consent from the red-blacks, the center forward’s staff would sit down to talk to the command of football alviverde.

Pedro is Flamengo’s reserve at the moment – he was on the bench and was not used by Paulo Sousa in the Supercup decision, against Atlético-MG -, but he is evaluated as non-negotiable at this moment.

Last Wednesday, the player started alongside Gabigol against Botafogo and opened the scoring in a 3-1 victory. Even so, he took the field in just five games this season, four as a starter.

Best moments: Botafogo 1 x 3 Flamengo for Campeonato Carioca 2022

At Palmeiras, the attacker’s name has been discussed since the end of 2021. The board knows that a possible negotiation would require a large financial investment, which would be a challenge for the club, which is experiencing cash flow problems at the moment.

In the technical evaluation, there is an understanding among the people of Palmeiras that Pedro would be a high-level solution for the position. Verdão has been looking for a number 9 since last season, something treated as a priority by the coaching staff led by Abel Ferreira.