Palmeiras makes a proposal for Pedro, but Flamengo bars negotiation

In search of the dreamed number 9 shirt, Palmeiras went after one of the most desired strikers in national football: Pedro. It turns out that he now defends Flamengo, who immediately rejected the alviverde attempt. As a result, the negotiation will hardly continue and the attacker will stay in Gávea.

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

GALLERY

> See Brazilian players who play in Ukraine and contract duration

The information, first released by the GOALwas confirmed by the THROW!, who found that Pedro and his staff would evaluate the change if Rubro-Negro accepted the proposal from Palmeiras, whose values ​​and model were not revealed to the report. Fla’s position is not to negotiate with a rival.

It is worth noting that Verdão and Pedro’s staff did not talk about values ​​and no financial proposal was presented to the player. The positive signal was given by the possibility of moving to Allianz.

In this way, Palmeiras’ attempt did not advance and ended up bumping into this Flamengo negative. With that, the board of the São Paulo club should not continue this search for Pedro, who tends to stay in Rio de Janeiro.

At Flamengo since 2020, striker Pedro is well evaluated internally and has great numbers, but he never established himself as a team starter – whether with Jorge Jesus, Dome Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho. In 2022, under the command of Paulo Sousa, the striker has gained more minutes alongside Gabi, and has already scored three goals in five games, four of which as a starter.

After playing on loan in 2020, Pedro was bought by Flamengo in January 2021. The club paid R$ 102 million for the economic rights of the striker, who signed a contract until December 2025. In 105 games for Rubro-Negro, there are 44 goals and 10 assists from shirt 21.

Meanwhile, Verdão continues without the dreamed striker, charged by Abel Ferreira since the beginning of the 2021 season and claimed daily by the fans, who are dissatisfied with the beginning of Leila Pereira’s management.