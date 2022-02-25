Palmeiras makes an offer for Pedro, who is interested, but Flamengo vetoes the negotiation; see the details

Flamengo is aware of Palmeiras’ interest in Pedro, but does not want to reinforce a direct rival in the fight for titles

O palm trees submitted an official offer to the Flamengo to hire Pedrobut the negotiation was immediately discarded by the Rio team.

The information was initially disclosed by the portal goal.com and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

The proposal from Palmeiras was very pleasing to the player. Pedro and his staff liked the values ​​​​and the project presented by the São Paulo club. But Flamengo didn’t even want to take the story further.

And this has a simple explanation: it is not in the interest of the red-black club to reinforce a direct rival in the fight for the main titles of the season. Recently, Flamengo and Palmeiras decided, for example, to CONMEBOL Libertadoreswon by the Paulistas in a single game, in Uruguay.

Palmeiras’ interest in Pedro it’s not new. For months, the São Paulo team has been looking for a way to acquire the striker, who has been much more reserve than starter since he arrived at Flamengo, in early 2020. Therefore, the athlete’s staff sees with good eyes a way out for a club to give him more space.

in year of world CupPedro still dreams of calling up the Brazilian national team and he wants to have more minutes on the field, something he would inevitably get at Palmeiras, as Abel Ferreira has been asking for a strong striker for almost a year.

The last names traded by Palmeiras were Valentin Castellanosfrom New York City FC, and Lucas Alarioof Bayer Leverkusenbut the negotiations did not advance after Verdão ran into the economic conditions imposed by the two clubs.

In Flamengo, Pedro adds five games and three goals in the current season. Since the arrival of Paulo Sousa, the striker started playing in four rounds of the Carioca Championship and stayed on the bench in just one opportunity.