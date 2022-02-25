Paulinha Abelha’s body is veiled in Aracaju; The singer’s wake brings together fans, friends and family

The body of Paulinha Abelha is being veiled in a ceremony open to the public at Ginásio Constâncio Vieira, in Aracaju, this Thursday (24). A corridor has been prepared for the visitors, who will say goodbye and leave the place. On Friday (25), the wake takes place in the singer’s hometown, Simão Dias. The artist died as a result of a multisystem commitment.

The lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta was admitted to Hospital Unimed, after feeling pain, right after a tour with the forró group in São Paulo. Days later, the case evolved into a deep coma. On the 17th, she was transferred to Primavera, under the care of medical teams in intensive care, neurology and infectology.

Paulinha had worsening neurological injuries. The artist’s brain death was confirmed after specific clinical examinations. She was married to model Clebinho Santos and had no children.

Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leça Viana began her career as a professional singer in Panela de Barro, a band in which she teamed up with Daniel Diau. The two returned to sing together in Calcinha Preta, which is also currently composed by Silvânia Aquino and Bell Oliver.

The group’s history has come and gone, but it began in the late 90’s, when businessman Gilton Andrade discovered it. In all, she recorded 21 CDs and three DVDs.

Honored in the song that bears her name, Paulinha left Calcinha Preta in 2009 to join GDÓ. do Forró with Marlus Viana, with whom she was married. In 2014, she returned. In 2016, Paulinha left the band to form a duo with Silvânia Aquino, returning to the group in 2018.