Paulinha Abelha’s body will be veiled in Simão Dias, the singer’s hometown | Sergipe

This Friday (25), the body of Paulinha Abelha will be veiled in Simão Dias, the singer’s hometown. The ceremony, also open to the public, takes place at the José Maria Sports Gym at around 9 am. The burial is scheduled for 15:00 and will be restricted to family members. The artist died this Wednesday, aged 43, after complications from kidney problems.

In Aracaju, from 7 am this Thursday (24), the wake will take place in a ceremony open to the public at the Constâncio Vieira Gym. Fans, family, friends and artists pay their last respects to the singer.

“It was quite a loss. This stage will be empty without her. Our little bee is landing on other flowers, with Father”, said singer and bandmate Daniel Diau.

On Wednesday (23), the body left the Primavera Hospital and went to a wake in the center of the capital, around 11 pm, for family and close friends.

Songs and prayers were performed during the farewell, as fans and friends did in front of hospitals when Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized.

“She only conveyed good things to us. It’s a difficult time. Not just for us, but for the fans. But that’s how God wanted it. Let’s accept it”, said José, Paulinha Abelha’s uncle.

The lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta had been hospitalized for almost two weeks in intensive care units (ICU) for kidney treatment. The singer died at 7:26 pm as a result of a multisystemic condition, according to a note released by the press office of Hospital Primavera. (see more below).

Paulinha Abelha was admitted to Hospital Unimed, after feeling pain, soon after arriving in Aracaju after a tour with the band, in São Paulo. Days later, the case evolved into a deep coma.

On the 17th, she was transferred to Primavera, under the care of medical teams in intensive care, neurology and infectology. (read below for more details on admission).

In the last 24 hours, according to a note released by the hospital, Paulinha had worsening neurological injuries. The singer’s brain death was confirmed after specific clinical examinations. Paulinha was married to model Clebinho Santos and had no children.

The friends mobilized in a blood donation campaign for the artist, who was undergoing hemodialysis.

Chains of prayers were held for days by fans in front of the hospitals where she was hospitalized, but Paulinha could not resist.

Asked about possible sequelae, the medical team that accompanied her said at a press conference on Tuesday (22) that the biggest challenge was to “keep her alive”.

Born in the municipality of Simão Dias, in the interior of Sergipe, Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leça Viana, worked with her father selling in street markets. She began her career as a professional singer in the band Panela de Barro, where she teamed up with singer Daniel Diau.

The two returned to sing together in Calcinha Preta, which is also currently composed by Silvânia Aquino and Bell Oliver. The band’s history has come and gone, but it began in the late 90’s, when manager Gilton Andrade discovered it. In all, she recorded 21 CDs and three DVDs.

The singer was honored in the song that bears her name, “Paulinha”. She left the band in 2009 to join GDÓ. do Forró with Marlus Viana, with whom she was married. In 2014, she returned to Calcinha Preta. In 2016, Paulinha left the band to form a duo with Silvânia Aquino, returning to the group in 2018.

Among the greatest hits performed by Paulinha are the songs: ‘Você Não Vale Nada’,”Furunfa’, ‘Baby dool’, ‘Louca por ti’, ‘Sonho Lindo’, ‘Armadilha’, ‘Paulinha’ and ‘Ainda te master”.

Calcinha Preta recorded a 25-year-old DVD in February 2020 and returned to the concert routine after months without performances due to the pandemic.

Until Paulinha was hospitalized, the group’s last commitment was recording the podcast Podpah, in São Paulo, on February 8th.

