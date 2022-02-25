Paulinha Abelha’s husband speaks for the first time after the singer’s death

posted on 02/24/2022 15:20



Clevinho Santos and Paulinha Abelha were together since 2018 – (Credit: Reproduction / Instagram)

Clevinho Santos, husband of Paulinha Abelha (1978-2022), spoke for the first time about the singer’s death in the early hours of this Thursday (24/02).

The lead singer of the forró band Calcinha Preta died last Wednesday (23/02), at the age of 43, as a result of a multisystem disorder.

“Hospital Primavera communicates, with regret, that the singer Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leça Viana, Paulinha Abelha, died today at 7:26 pm as a result of a multisystemic condition. , associated with deep coma. A diagnostic protocol of brain death was then initiated, which confirmed the hypothesis after specific clinical and complementary exams”, informed the statement sent by the hospital.

The model posted on Instagram a montage of the artist with white clothes and angel wings. “I will love you forever,” she declared in the publication’s caption. Clevinho even changed his profile picture, replacing it with one of the couple in black and white, as a sign of mourning. The couple had been together since 2018 and had no children.

Check it out below:









Clevinho Santos manifests after the death of his wife, Paulinha Abelha, singer of Calcinha Preta

(Photo: Playback/Instagram)





Tributes

Paulinha’s death was received with regret by the national media scene. In addition to her husband, friends and celebrities also posted tributes and goodbyes to the singer. The artist’s official profile published a text saying goodbye to the vocalist on social media.

“It is with deep sadness that we communicate that our dear Paulinha Abelha has left us and gone to another plane. She is certainly already in her Father’s arms”, he began.

“No words will be enough to express the feeling of immeasurable pain for the loss of this being of light. It is a great honor for all of us to have shared life, art, voice, joy, friendship, smile… So many moments that will remain in the memory of each one of us. Go in peace!”, he continued.

“Paulinha breathed her family, art and culture, fans, the stage… She was so light that her landing in this existence was brief. But enough to pollinate love and peace in abundance”, he recalled.

“It’s been 30 years of professional career and more than two decades dedicated to the band Calcinha Preta. And your collaboration in our music, in our life will be eternal”, concluded the statement.







