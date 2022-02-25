Paulo Gustavo Law: Chamber approves project providing R$ 3.8 billion in aid to the cultural sector | Politics

The Chamber approved this Thursday (24) a bill that determines the Union to do the transfer of R$ 3.8 billion to states and municipalities for application in relief actions to the cultural sector, affected by the restrictions adopted during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The text had already been approved by the Senate in November 2021 but will be analyzed again by the House because it has undergone changes in content in the Chamber (read more below).

The proposal, authored by Senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), was named “Lei Paulo Gustavo”, in honor of the actor and comedian who died in May 2021, a victim of Covid-19.

Paulo Gustavo was one of the most popular artists in the country and died at the age of 42 in Rio de Janeiro.

Paulo Gustavo dies, aged 42, victim of Covid

According to the project, the R$ 3.8 billion allocated to the cultural sector should be divided as follows:

R$ 2.79 billion for actions in the audiovisual sector;

R$ 1.06 billion for emergency actions in the cultural sector through public notices, public calls, awards, acquisition of goods and services linked to the sector or other forms of simplified public selection.

The text also authorizes, for the cost of transfers, the use of Union budget allocations, financial surplus of revenues linked to the National Culture Fund and other sources, which were not specified in the project.

The rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), welcomed two amendments presented by the government base in the Plenary. With this, the text will return to the Senate for review.

Guimarães welcomed an amendment by deputy Eli Borges (Solidariedade-TO) to exclude from the proposal an excerpt that provided that the actions provided for in the law should ensure incentives for the participation and protagonism of “people from the LGBTQIA+ segment”.

According to Borges, “homosexuality is not hereditary” and “in proportion that homosexuals are born poor, they are also born rich, so it is not reasonable to establish quotas for these cases”.

Another modification was presented by deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF). The amendment empowered the government to direct resources to the public notices it deems most appropriate. The previous wording made the Union a resource transfer agent.

To g1, Guimarães stated that he welcomed the amendments because they are “simple amendments” that “guaranteed approval”.

The bill says that states and municipalities that receive the money must commit to strengthening existing state, district and municipal systems of culture or implementing them, creating state, district and municipal cultural councils, plans and funds.

Another suggestion in the text foresees that the beneficiaries of the resources promote exhibitions with popular interaction via the internet or public exhibitions, with free distribution of tickets intended primarily for:

to students and teachers from public schools or universities, public or private, who have students from the University for All Program (Prouni);

health professionals, preferably those involved in fighting the pandemic;

people who are members of cultural groups and collectives and community associations, or activities in public spaces in their community.

The project requires accountability on the use of funds.

According to the proposal, the resources may have to be returned by the municipalities and states if the necessary budget adjustments are not made within the deadlines provided for in the proposal.

The text authorizes the use of resources by states and municipalities until the end of 2022, a period that may be extended in the event of impediments provided for in electoral legislation.

The proposal also obliges states and municipalities to regulate the creation of a platform to publish the list of beneficiaries of the resources.