Pedro Scooby reveals an advantage to win BBB 22 tests · TV news

Pedro Scooby admitted that he and Paulo André Camilo have an advantage in most BBB 22 dynamics because they are athletes. This Friday morning (25), after winning the Leader’s Test, the duo discussed with Jade Picon and Tiago Abravanel their privileges and tactics in the competitions of the reality show.

“It made a total difference to be an athlete. The athlete knows how to live with the pain. I spend ten hours in the water with the guys in pain”, revealed the surfer. He used as an example a competition that he participated outside the house, in a group, and that applied the same tips to emerge victorious in the Prova do Anjo.

For Abravanel, everything is designed so that all participants have the same right: “Go beyond this place, because you could make mistakes. It certainly helps, but the tests are made so that you have more than one thing. running, for example, wouldn’t even have to go all of them”.

“We trained a lot of physical preparation, quick reaction… Every time we made a mistake, we went back to fix it. The pieces didn’t fall close to each other,” continued Scooby. Jade agreed with her colleague and remembered the moment when they almost mixed up their pieces.

The runner compared last night’s race with that of the angel, also in pairs. Cintia Dicker’s husband and Paulo André had won last week’s dispute, which demanded speed. “We went without tactics, but the fact that we managed to go very fast made us win”, assured PA

Scooby and Camilo disputed the final of the endurance test with Jade and Laís Caldas. The girls were eliminated when the influencer admitted to peeing her pants.

