Petrobras will pay R$ 37.3 billion in dividends to the Union | Economy

With a record profit in 2021 of BRL 106.668 billion, Petrobras will pay a total of BRL 37.3 billion just to the Federal Government in dividends. These resources paid by Petrobras go to the Treasury and used according to the priorities determined by the Union. The amount destined to the government is much greater than the R$ 3.2 billion paid to the Union in 2020.

In addition, another R$ 53.8 billion in federal taxes will be distributed to the Union for the year 2021. This is an increase of 79% over the previous year. For states, BRL 93.5 billion were collected, up 43% compared to 2020. For municipalities, almost BRL 1 billion were collected, 18% higher than in 2020.

And more: in government participation (royalties and special participations), to municipalities, states and the Union, another R$ 54.7 billion was transferred, an increase of 70% compared to 2020.

Thus, adding the dividends to the Union and the payments of taxes and government participations to the three spheres of government for the year 2021, the total resources for the three spheres of the government amounted to R$ 230 billion.

This amount still does not include the increase in dividends announced this Wednesday by the state-owned company. In May, the Union will receive R$ 13.7 billion in dividends.