Police reject readjustment proposed by Zema and will do new act Friday (25) – Gerais

Meeting with the presence of state and federal parliamentarians and representatives of public security servants’ associations (photo: Tulio Santos/EM/DA Press)

Leaders and unions linked to the security forces promise not to stop the strike movement even after Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced the readjustment of 10.06% to all state employees. The index was considered low by the category, which organizes a demonstration this Friday morning (24/2), in the Administrative City, in Belo Horizonte. The idea is to harden the standstill.

The governor made the announcement of the adjustment this Thursday (2/24), through social networks. Afterwards, secretaries of state granted an interview to detail the plan and ensured that aid was readjusted to the uniforms of the troops.

Despite the promises, the police and agents are not satisfied and want to comply with the agreement signed in 2019, which provided for the inflationary recomposition in three installments: 13% in July 2020, 12% in September last year, plus 12% in this year.

Sergeant Marco Antnio Bahia, representative of the Association of Police Stations and Military Firefighters of Minas Gerais (Aspra-MG) projected the hardening of the movement

“I have no doubt that as of tomorrow (Friday) there may indeed be a spontaneous reaction from all the military to barracks. .

According to him, the proposal presented by Zema this Thursday is the result of dialogue. “He announced it unilaterally. Without any broad discussion with class entities, deputies or commands,” he said. This news (the readjustment) fell like a bomb in our midst,” he added.

State deputy Sargento Rodrigues (PTB) also harshly criticized Zema and projected tense moments in prisons.

“We have information that the jails will ‘turn’ this weekend. The penal police will not accept this mockery, this challenge, that the Zema government has made with the security teams”, he shouted.

Government says offer is at the limit of finances

In addition to the bonus for the police, the government intends to increase the daily allowance from R$ 47 to 75, passed on to the civil service. The rearrangement should cost, annually, R$ 4.5 billion to the Minas Gerais public coffers. This Thursday, the government sent the Assembly a bill (PL) to regulate the 10% readjustment.

“The blanket of public accounts is short. Therefore, the commitment I make today with Minas Gerais’ civil servants are achievements that, at this moment, are at the limit of the state’s possibilities,” said Zema.

“This resource will come from the government’s effort to contain expenses and collections. We are all making this effort now and we have the security of the ability to pay at this time, which does not remove the need for measures that guarantee fiscal sustainability. medium and long term, we still have a delicate fiscal situation”, said the Secretary of State for Planning and Management, Lusa Barreto.

2019 agreement was vetoed because of general readjustment

The first installment of the 2019 agreement, 13% in the previous year, was paid by the government. The other two slices, however, were vetoed by Zema.

This is because at the beginning of 2020 the text received, in the Assembly, an amendment to extend the readjustment to all civil servants.

Aline Risi, president of the Civil Police Writers Association of the State of Minas Gerais (Aespol-MG) and director of the Brazilian Confederation of Civil Police Workers (Cobrapol), said that only returning to the terms of the original negotiation will be able to end the crisis. “The only solution he [Zema] keep your word and give us our recomposition of inflationary losses”.

“To be natural is a reaction that will certainly trigger a stoppage in the public services provided”, corroborated researcher Wemerson Oliveira, advisor to the Civil Police Servants Union of Minas Gerais (Sindpol-MG).

Jean Otoni, from the Minas Penal Police Union (Sindppen/MG), called the government’s offer “an insult” and “an affront”.