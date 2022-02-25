Rio de Janeiro — A Portuguese tourist was attacked by a group of five robbers as he was passing along Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana at the height of Rua Almirante Gonçalves, in Copacabana, in the south zone of Rio.

The attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday (23/2). At around 3:09 am, the man walking along the sidewalk was initially approached by three criminals. He is knocked down and tries to fight the group.

See the video:

Portuguese tourist is attacked by robbers in Copacabana pic.twitter.com/9W4U7BDmrZ — Metropolis (@Metropoles) February 24, 2022

Soon after, two more people join the action and begin to attack the Portuguese tourist. An electric scooter is even used as a weapon to attack the victim.

The assault and beatings lasted about three minutes. The tourist tried to fight all the robbers and resist, but he couldn’t. After the action, the group and the man walked in opposite directions.

Police told G1 that three criminals were arrested and a minor was apprehended in different parts of Copacabana. Two were arrested on Rua Francisco Sá, one on Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana and another on Rua Júlio de Castilhos.

They were referred to the 13th DP (Copacabana).