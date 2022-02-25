President of Ukraine uses Telegram and invites Putin to sit down and negotiate peace

Ukraine’s president signaled the possibility of negotiating a peace agreement with Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky invited Vladimir Putin to “sit down and negotiate” an end to the attacks

The Russian government had already admitted the possibility, provided that the Ukrainians “abandon their weapons”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a conversation on Friday. The aim, according to him, is to negotiate peace and stop the Russian offensive in the country.

Zelensky’s invitation was made through a video posted on the president’s Telegram channel.

“I want to appeal again to the President of the Russian Federation. Let’s sit down and negotiate to end the deaths of these people,” he declared.

The proposal comes one day after the Russia start invasion and bombing of Ukrainian territory. At the time, Zelensky assured that the country had broken diplomatic relations with the rival.

“This morning went down in history, but an absolutely different story for our country and for Russia. We have broken diplomatic relations with Russia,” he announced at the time.

Ukraine’s president signaled peace attempt (Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian leader’s new position is in line with what the Russian government had already signaled. On Thursday, the country’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, announced that Putin was willing to open negotiations with Ukraine at any time, as long as the opposing military forces “stop resisting”.

“We are ready for negotiations. At any time, as soon as Ukraine’s armed forces respond to our president’s call, stop resisting and abandon their weapons. No one is going to attack them, no one is going to repress them, and let them go back to their families,” he said.

Adviser accuses Russia of trying to kill Ukrainian president

Despite the peace offer, a an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency’s office said that one of the objectives of Russian military operations is to kill Zelensky.

“The basic scenario of Russia’s special operation is clear. The only objective – to take Kiev and kill the Ukrainian authorities, President Zelensky personally,” Mykhailo Podolyak declared on Friday, without giving further details.