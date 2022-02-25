Price, Release and Technical Data

Motorola announces this Thursday (24) a new top-of-the-line cell phone for the global market — including Brazil. The Edge 30 Pro arrives to compete with the recently launched Galaxy S22, from Samsung, and with the iPhone 13, from Apple, in the range of the most powerful devices on the market.

Here, the phone costs R$6,499 – a launch price similar to the iPhone 13 mini (R$6,599), Apple’s most affordable current model, and a little more expensive than the Galaxy S22 (which starts at R$5,399). ).

For this price, the Edge 30 Pro offers a large high-definition screen, state-of-the-art processor, three rear cameras, 5G connection and wireless charging option.

In the US, the phone will be sold together with a stylus for interaction with the screen, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung’s defunct Galaxy Note line.

In Brazil, the pen does not come with the Edge 30 Pro, but whoever buys the device before March 31 gets a pair of Moto Buds 100 Bluetooth headphones and a 10 W wireless charger, in addition to headphones and corded charger that come in the package.

Edge 30 Pro first impressions

With Qualcomm’s most modern Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, in addition to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the Edge 30 Pro promises and delivers a fast and stutter-free user experience — at least as far as we’ve tested.

It helps that the phone comes with Android 12 from the factory, in a version that has been slightly modified by Motorola. This time, however, there are more pre-installed apps than usual, like TikTok and Facebook, and the initial setup process goes through Motorola asking for your CPF for ill-explained purposes — these pre-installed apps can be deleted, and delivering the CPF is optional.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

The large 6.7-inch screen (17 centimeters from corner to corner diagonally) is a little difficult to use with one hand, but the panel is OLED, which guarantees more vibrant colors, deeper contrasts and even stronger brightness. under sunlight.

In addition, the screen has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which means that animations are smoother — as a comparison, the S22 has 120 Hz and the iPhone 13 mini has only 60 Hz. On the Edge 30 Pro, this rate only increases in specific situations, such as in games or scrolling through a social network feed, for example. If you want, you can change the settings to keep 144 Hz on all the time, which can drain the battery faster.

Speaking of battery, here we have a 4,800 mAh battery, much larger than the basic S22 and the iPhone 13 mini. Unlike rivals, the Edge 30 Pro still comes with a 68W charger in the box, which, according to the manufacturer, takes the phone from 0% to 50% in 15 minutes. It is worth remembering that competitors do not come with a charger in the package.

The device also comes with four cameras, three on the back and one on the front. Are they:

a 50 MP main lens;

an ultra-wide lens with 50 MP macro mode;

a 2 MP depth sensor;

and a 60 MP selfie camera.

There is no zoom camera. According to Motorola, the digital zoom with the 50 MP main camera can achieve similar results to cell phones with a specific lens.

A fingerprint reader on the side completes the package, integrated with the on and off button on the screen. There’s no dedicated Google Assistant button like the previous generation, no headphone jack or certified water protection — only splash protection at best, according to Motorola.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro datasheet