profit jumps 360% in 2021 and totals US$ 22.4 billion – Money Times

THE OK (VALE3) profited US$ 5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the report released by the company on Thursday (24).

The value exceeded analysts’ expectations in a survey by the Refinitivwhich predicted a net result of US$ 4.7 billion.

Fourth-quarter 2021 earnings are $17.6 billion higher than reported earnings for the same period in 2020. The line was driven by higher pro-forma adjusted Ebitda and financial results.

Despite this, Vale reported a pro forma adjusted Ebitda of US$ 6,959 billion, US$ 150 million below the third quarter of 2021.

According to the company, the drop is explained by:

lower realized sales prices (US$ 2.075 billion), mainly in ferrous minerals (US$ 2.366 billion); decrease of US$ 19.9/t in the realized price of iron ore fines;

Fourth-quarter capital expenditures were $1.8 billion, up $583 million from the third quarter, due to seasonally higher disbursements later in the year.

The miner also has a positive outlook for iron ore, given the recovery in the global economy driven by progress on vaccination and the less harmful impacts of Covid variants.

“We believe that world steel production will grow slightly in 2022 as the global economy is strengthened by reduced bottlenecks in supply chains, continued pent-up demand in recent years and increased business and consumer confidence.” say.

Despite this, rising inflation and a slowdown in China are factors that can counterbalance and increase the risk to the recovery dynamics, they say.

dividends

The board of directors of OK approved the distribution of R$ 3.701840165 per share. That’s the equivalent of $3.5 billion, or $0.73 per share.

Payment of remuneration will take place on March 16, 2022. The amount to be distributed was calculated based on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 and includes an extraordinary dividend of US$ 1.25 billion.

The cut-off date for holders of Vale shares traded on B3 will be on March 8, 2022, while for holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on NYSE will be on March 10, 2022.