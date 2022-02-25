Protesters Take to the Streets of Moscow Against Invasion of Ukraine; at least 1400 people have already been detained

Russian celebrities have also taken a stand against the war.

Baptiste Autissier / Panoramic Hundreds of protesters protest against the war in the streets of Moscow



Hundreds of Russians took to the streets this Thursday, the 24th, to demonstrate against the invasion of Ukraine. Petersburg, Moscow and 36 other cities in Russia participate in the anti-war demonstration. The number of detainees now exceeds 100. Mariana Litvinovich, a human rights activist and one of the organizers of the protests, was arrested outside her home after summoning Russians to participate in an anti-war march. The protests are one of the demonstrations of public resistance to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which took place this Thursday morning after authorization of Vladimir Putin. Earlier, journalists, singers and artists had already spoken out on social media calling for an end to the war and saying that there is no justification for it to happen. Demonstrations like those in Moscow also take place in other European cities.