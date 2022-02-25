PT bench in Senate deletes post supporting Russia

Russia invaded Ukraine this Thursday (24/2) (photo: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP) The Workers’ Party (PT) bench in the Senate used social media, this Thursday (2/24), to make harsh criticisms of NATO and defend Russia. The statements were posted on the twitter, but deleted soon after.

In the post, the PT bench criticizes the expansion of NATO across Europe. “The PT in the Senate condemns the long-term US policy of aggression against Russia and the continued expansion of NATO towards Russian borders,” the note read.

Check out the deleted post:

(photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

In another publication, this time signed by the party’s president, Gleisi Hoffman, the party defends a peaceful solution to the conflict. “The resolution of conflicts of interest in international politics must always be sought through dialogue and not through force, be it military, economic or in any other way”, says the text.

“Right now, we understand that the dispute between Russia and Ukraine must be resolved peacefully, using all the possibilities of mediation in multilateral forums”, concludes Hoffman.

Earlier, PT leader and former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva repudiated the Russian attacks.

“It is unfortunate that, in the second decade of the 21st century, we have countries trying to resolve their differences, whether territorial, political or commercial, through bombs, shootings, attacks, when they should have been resolved at a negotiating table. You can agree to war and we’re used to seeing the powers do it sometimes without asking permission. That’s how the United States invaded Afghanistan and Iraq. That’s how France and England invaded Libya. And That’s what Russia is doing with Ukraine,” Lula pointed out, during an interview with Radio Supra FM, from around the Federal District.

“It is important that these people learn that war leads to nothing, except destruction, unemployment, despair, hunger. Human beings have to make sense to resolve their differences at a negotiating table, never on a battlefield”, he added. .

The former president also criticized the UN for not having acted with greater representation in the matter.