PT makes a post about ‘US aggression on Russia’ and then deletes it – News

The PT bench in the Senate criticized the expansion of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) across Europe and attributed the invasion of Ukraine by troops commanded by Vladimir Putin to the “US aggression [Estados Unidos] to Russia.” The post was published on the official Twitter account of the acronym on Thursday (24). However, after generating controversy among netizens, the publication was deleted from the social network.





“The PT in the Senate condemns the US’s long-term policy of aggression against Russia and the continued expansion of NATO towards Russian borders,” the note read.

In another publication, this time signed by the party’s president, Gleisi Hoffman, the party defended a peaceful solution to the conflict. “Resolving conflicts of interest in international politics must always be sought through dialogue and not force, be it military, economic or in any other way”, says the text.

“Right now, we understand that the dispute between Russia and Ukraine must be resolved peacefully, using all possibilities of mediation in multilateral forums”, concludes Hoffman.

wanted by R7 to comment on the reason for having deleted the text, the PT has not yet manifested itself.





Russia X Ukraine

The invasion of Ukraine began overnight, with military incursions through the east of the country, authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then the troops advanced through Crimea and the Belarus border region.

In a televised address, Putin said that the intention is not to occupy the neighboring country, but to demilitarize it. In response to the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky decreed martial law in the country. By decision, the government replaces all civil laws and authorities with military laws, defined by militarized authorities.

This measure is typically implemented in response to extreme conflict scenarios and civil and political crises. The Russian army said on Thursday it had destroyed 74 military installations in Ukraine, including 11 airfields, as part of a Moscow-ordered invasion.