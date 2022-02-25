“Putin and his country will suffer the consequences,” says Biden







Joe Biden talks about the situation between Ukraine and Russia Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenmade a direct speech from the White House this Thursday, the 24th, about the Russia’s decision to invade Ukrainian territory. Biden blamed the president Vladimir Putin by the escalation of the crisis. “Putin is the aggressor and he started this war; now he and his country will suffer the consequences.”

Biden announced that the US had imposed what he called “the biggest economic sanction ever seen in history“. “I am authorizing stronger sanctions and new limits on what will be exported to Russia, maximizing the long-term impacts,” he detailed. “The United States does not do this alone. For months we have built a coalition of partners that own more than half of the global economy to amplify our response.”

On Thursday, Biden spoke with G7 leaders and said they are all “aligned” in this regard. “Russia will not trade in dollars or euros. We will limit the possibility of doing business and financing the Russian armed forces, which will impact part of the economy and the local currency, the ruble,” he added. The new sanctions affect, for example, , you russian banks.

Premeditated, unjustified and unnecessary attack

Joe Biden further defined the Russian invasion as an “unjustified, needless and premeditated” attack. “Putin has planned [o ataque] for months, deploying more than 175,000 troops along Ukrainian borders,” he said. “[Putin] asked for blood donations and built military hospitals, which says everything about their intentions.”

“All the efforts of the United States and allies were made during weeks. We warned that this would happen and now it is happening,” he added, stressing a “flagrant violation of international law” by Russia.

















NATO and Defense Forces

Joe Biden also made it clear that the United States will “defend its allies with all its might.” “THE nato is more united than ever. There is no doubt that the United States and NATO will live up to their commitments.”

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us”, he reinforced.

Joe Biden detailed that NATO troops were deployed to Ukraine’s close allied countries, such as Poland, Romania, Latvia and Estonia, and that he authorized more military capability in Germany’s troops. “Today we activate our defense plans and measures will be triggered when necessary.”

Finally, the president issued a warning. “Countries that support Russia will have their image tarnished. History is being written,” he noted.