Putin asks Ukrainian army to ‘take power’ in Kiev

Russian leader suggested to the Ukrainian military that ‘taking control’ of the capital would be better than working with the government and the United States.

Ramil SITDIKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian authorities a ‘gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis’



the president of Russia, Vladimir Putincalled on the Ukrainian military to “take control” of Kiev, the capital of the country. In a new address to the press on the morning of this Friday, 25th, the Russian leader stated that the Ukraine plans to act in opposition to Russian forces, “acting as terrorists do in all parts of the world”. According to Putin, the government’s intention to Volodymyr Zelensky and his surroundings, whom he called “neo-Nazis and drug addicts”, is blaming Russia for the civilian deaths. “They are responsible for neo-Nazism in Europe and bloodshed. We have information about the existence of heavy weapons in big cities like Kiev,” said Putin, who then said that the Ukrainian army itself should carry out a military coup in the country. “This all happens, mainly, because of the actions of the Americans. Therefore, I would like to address the Ukrainians and the Ukrainian forces, asking them to take control for yourselves. It’s better than working with these people who held Ukraine hostage,” said the Russian president. “Take the power into your hands. I think it will be easier to negotiate between you and me,” he added.