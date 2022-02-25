‘Putin has been planning this for months’ Biden says in new address on Ukraine conflict | Ukraine and Russia

US President Joe Biden spoke again about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a speech given at the White House on Thursday (24) he commented on the new threats that Putin ordered.

“This is a premeditated attack,” Biden said. “Vladimir Putin has been planning this for months.”

In response, the US president announced that he will limit dollar transactions to Russian companies.

Joe Biden, US president, during a speech at the White House on Thursday (24) – Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

The Democrat also announced that he will release even more sanctions against Russia. Biden also insisted that his troops will not engage in combat in Ukraine, but will defend NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said.

Earlier, shortly after the start of the Russian attacks, the American president had released a statement condemning Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Biden said that “Putin has chosen a war that will bring loss of life and suffering. The US president also said that the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive manner. “The world will hold Russia to account,” he said.

