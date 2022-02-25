Putin says Russia ready for new global sanctions – International

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinand Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovsaid this Thursday, the 24th, that Russia has created enough security tools to survive market volatility and that the country “Are you ready” to new sanctions and restrictions by nations around the world.

To state media, Putin stressed to foreign leaders that they should not push Russia out of the global economic system. “We are not going to inflict damage on the system of the world economy that we ourselves are in,” he said. “It seems to me that our partners should understand this and not set themselves the task of pushing us out of this system.”

Peskov, for his part, said that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that the market reaction is as brief as possible. Russia has pledged to respond harshly to the sanctions announced by the European Union (EU), saying they “will not stop” Moscow from helping Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatists.

“In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, which is the basis of international law, we will take severe retaliatory measures,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “These unfriendly measures by the EU against Russia will not prevent the progressive development” of ties between Moscow and Ukrainian separatists and “the delivery of aid” to these pro-Russian groups.

Western countries are preparing, this Thursday, a battery of broad economic sanctions against Russia, in order to block its access to markets in Europe and the United States.

The EU has already placed a “restriction” on the financing capabilities of the Russian state, its government and the Central Bank.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognition of the separatists, Berlin suspended certification of the strategic Nord Stream 2 pipeline, an infrastructure already completed to bring energy from Russia to Germany. /Washington Post, Reuters, AFP