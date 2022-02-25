Putin tells Russian businessmen he had no choice over Ukraine

Russia’s president called the situation a special operation and said all previous attempts by Moscow to change the security situation had not had the expected result.

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP Vladimir Putin said he had no option but to invade Ukraine



During a meeting with business leaders, this Thursday, the 24th, the president Vladimir Putin told Alexander Shokhin, director of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, that he had no option but to order the attack on the Ukraine, as all previous attempts by Moscow to change the security situation came to nothing. He classified the situation as a special operation. “We all understand the world we live in and are prepared, in one way or another, for what is happening now in terms of sanctions policy,” Putin said.

Shokhin said Russia should stimulate extra demand from private investors for the country’s government bonds given Western sanctions on Russian state bonds, warning that new sanctions would be tougher than previous ones and could disrupt supply chains. and supply. In response, Putin said that Russia is still part of the global economy and thanked the director of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs for all they have done now under very difficult conditions.” On Thursday morning, Vladimir Putin authorized Russian military troops to invade Ukraine from the east. On Monday, he recognized two of them as regions as independent.