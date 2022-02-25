Putin urges Ukrainian army to ‘take power’ in Kiev

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the Ukrainian army to “take power” in Kiev and overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky and his surroundings, whom he called “neo-Nazis and drug addicts”. “Take power into your own hands. I think it will be easier to negotiate between you and me,” Putin told the Ukrainian army in a speech on Russian television.

The Russian president said he is not fighting army units, but nationalist formations that behave “like terrorists”, who use civilians “as human shields”. Putin said Ukrainian weapons were placed in civilian areas. “And they want to accuse Russia of causing casualties among the civilian population,” he added.

Putin also called President Zelensky and his ministers a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis, who have settled in Kiev and are taking all the Ukrainian people hostage.”

Moscow has described Ukrainian authorities as “neo-Nazi” or “junk” since 2014, when war broke out in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Kiev forces, despite Zelensky’s Jewish origins.

Troops fight in Kiev

The Russian invasion of Ukraine reached Kiev on Friday. In the Ukrainian capital, alerts and artillery fire resound, and fears grow that the city will be conquered by enemy troops or subjected to a siege.

Russian troops were approaching Kiev from the northeast and east, according to the Ukrainian army. Fears are growing that the capital will fall into Moscow’s hands in a few hours.

In the Obolonsky district, north of the city, civilians are running for refuge. Gunshots and explosions are heard in the center of the capital, where residents spent the night under curfew and amid the noise of bombs.

Dawn in Kiev has a scene of destruction after bombings, Ukrainians collect the wreckage 🎥: AFP pic.twitter.com/ESFJNGML2k — Correio do Povo (@correio_dopovo) February 25, 2022

See too

Sabotage

Some witnesses say they saw two bodies near an armored car, which appear to be two Russian soldiers, but the Ukrainian military who inspected the site did not allow the journalists to approach. “Two infantry fighting vehicles, with hidden identification plates, were traveling along the avenue. I couldn’t see which unit they belonged to,” said civilian Yevgen Nalutay, 39.

Viktor Berbash, 58, a resident of the capital, told AFP that he ran to the balcony when he heard gunfire. “I saw an armored vehicle and I heard automatic weapons fire. And then the crashed vehicle, which was carrying what was probably an anti-aircraft gun.”

He saw the moment the car was intentionally dragged by a tank, he says. “The two armored vehicles were walking along the street and one of them deliberately changed lanes when the civilian vehicle appeared.”

People in Kiev seek shelter to protect themselves from bombings 🎥:Clara MARCHAUD / AFPTV / AFP pic.twitter.com/DYEDvvcawf — Correio do Povo (@correio_dopovo) February 25, 2022

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the raid was caused by an “enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group”.

Russian forces arrived on the outskirts of Kiev on Thursday when several helicopters carrying troops attacked the Gostomel military airport near Obolonsky. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, however, said on Friday that it controls the Gostomel military airport, where Russian troops entered the day before. AFP was unable to confirm the information with independent sources.

The defense ministry has asked civilians in the area to take up arms. “We urge citizens to inform us of enemy movements, prepare Molotov cocktails and neutralize the occupier,” a statement said.

In recent hours, Russian troops have intensified their offensive against the capital, where, according to the authorities, several missiles fell overnight.

Ukrainian troops have also indicated that they are fighting Russian armored units in two cities, Dymer and Ivankiv, located 45 and 80 kilometers north of Kiev.





See too