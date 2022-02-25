Putin will heed China’s call to negotiate a solution to the crisis, agencies say

Rozane Oliveira- Special for the Mail

(credit: EPA)

Russian news agencies indicate that President Vladimir Putin will heed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for a negotiated solution to the crisis. According to Chinese state television CCTV, China’s leader, in a phone call with the Russian, reportedly said that the country supports Russia in its efforts to resolve the crisis with Ukraine through dialogue.

Xi Jinping reportedly warned Putin that it was important to “abandon the Cold War mentality, give importance to and respect the reasonable security concerns of all countries, and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations”.

In the late hours of the morning, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in hiding, but that he has shown himself willing to negotiate with Russia to “end the deaths”.