Rafinha praises São Paulo’s performance and defends a draw with Campinense: “We are not sorry” | Sao Paulo

São Paulo qualified for the second phase of the Copa do Brasil thanks to the regulation that favors visitors in the first phase. The goalless draw with Campinense, this Thursday, at Amigão, in Campina Grande, favored Tricolor, who left the stadium without regretting the result.

Right-back Rafinha, in an interview on the way out of the field, praised the tricolor performance during the 90 minutes.

– No (frustrated with the tie), not at all. We dominated the game and had a lot of chances. We suffered in the second half, normal. We looked for the goal at all times, but the ball did not go in. We play all the time looking for the goal, you don’t have to regret it. It’s normal – commented the São Paulo captain.

– The game started and they lowered the team, it is difficult. They played a good game too. We tried, we circled the ball, we had good chances, but it’s normal. Let’s work, which now is to turn the key – added Rafinha.

São Paulo dominated practically the entire match and was little threatened by Campinense, who grew in performance and flirted with a more aggressive stance only in the final minutes.

However, Jandrei did little work, and São Paulo advanced to the next stage. In the second phase of the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor will face Manaus, in Morumbi.

