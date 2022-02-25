Reactions in Latin America to the Ukraine Crisis

Latin American countries called for a peaceful solution and reacted to the conflict in Ukraine. Brazil and Mexico are the two countries represented on the UN Security Council, which monitors the evolution of the conflict.

Brazil

The Itamaraty highlighted, in a note, that it “follows with serious concern the outbreak of military operations” by Russia and called for the “immediate suspension of hostilities”.

President Jair Bolsonaro this evening avoided criticizing Russia. In a message on social media, he said that his government “is interested in deepening its friendship, as well as commercial ties, with other countries”, and mentioned Russia, Ukraine and Hungary.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão told the press that “Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. So, Brazil does not agree with the invasion of Ukrainian territory”.

Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Thursday that his country’s foreign policy will continue “to promote dialogue, not to use force, not to invade.”

But the chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, posted on Twitter: “We are very clear that we are facing an invasion. Mexico rejects the use of force and strongly condemns the Russian invasion, and calls for an end to hostilities, dialogue to begin and the population to be protected.”

Argentina

The Casa Rosada rejected “the use of armed force”, “that is why it asks the Russian Federation to cease military actions in Ukraine” and called for respect for the United Nations Charter and to act with “the utmost prudence” in order to de-escalate the conflict.

Colombia

Colombian President Iván Duque rejected on Twitter “the premeditated and unjustified attack carried out against the Ukrainian people by Russia”.

“It not only undermines their sovereignty, but also threatens world peace,” he added.

In Ukraine live 68 Colombians and 28 foreigners, who are part of their family nucleus. The government announced diplomatic measures to “facilitate” its “exit from Ukrainian territory”, according to a statement by Duque at the Presidency’s headquarters in Bogotá.

Chile

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera issued a statement on his social media, in which he stated that the country “condemns Russia’s armed aggression and its violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These acts violate international law and threaten innocent lives, international peace and security. Chile urges Russia to respect the Geneva Conventions on international humanitarian law. We will collaborate with other countries to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict, within the framework of international law and the Charter of the United Nations”. According to the Chilean Foreign Ministry, there are at least 53 Chileans in various cities in Ukraine.

Venezuela

“Venezuela rejects the worsening crisis in Ukraine as a result of the violation of the Minsk accords by NATO,” tweeted socialist President Nicolás Maduro, echoing an official statement.

In the statement, “a call is made to resume the path of diplomatic understanding through effective dialogue between the parties involved in the conflict, in order to avoid an escalation”.

Ecuador

“Ecuador believes in multilateralism and is willing to respect and support the decisions taken by the UN Security Council,” President Guillermo Lasso said on Thursday.

“We reject any act of war that puts the civilian population on alert,” Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín previously wrote on Twitter.

About 700 Ecuadorians are in Ukraine.

Peru

In a tweet from its foreign ministry, Peru expressed deep concern about developments in Ukraine, rejected the use of force and reiterated its call for the suspension of all hostilities and ceasefire violations in Ukraine.

Nicaragua

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said that his country expressed “to the people of Russia, to (Russian, Vladimir) Putin, our solidarity and our encouragement in this struggle that the Russian people are waging for peace”, when addressing the president. of the Duma (Russian Lower House of Parliament), Viacheslav Volodin, present in Nicaragua after visiting Cuba.

Cuba

President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who met on Wednesday in Havana with the president of the Duma (Russian Lower House), Viacheslav Volodin, later expressed “his solidarity with Russia in the face of the imposition of sanctions and the expansion of NATO to its borders”.

Honduras

The Foreign Ministry “expresses its deep concern about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and calls for a return to respect for the principles of international law, which are the essence of peaceful coexistence between States, while at the same time expressing its categorical repudiation of the use of force that provokes an international armed escalation generated by the situation in Ukraine. Honduras ratifies its call for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine”.

Guatemala

Guatemala expressed in a statement “its deep concern about the invasion by the armed forces” of Russia “on the sovereign territory of Ukraine, adding to “the global condemnation of this unjustified act that threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of people”.

Paraguay

President Mario Abdo said on his Twitter account on Thursday that “the Paraguayan government condemns the attacks on the Ukrainian people, in violation of the principles of sovereignty and international law, and urges the aggressors to stop their actions, calling for dialogue for peace and stability. world”.

Uruguay

In a statement, Uruguay expressed its “repudiation of the threat or use of force” and that “the peaceful settlement of disputes constitute principles that guide Uruguay’s foreign policy and, in accordance with them, our country encourages the parties involved to continue with diplomatic negotiations. and the search for political agreements, as the only way to resolve the existing conflict of interests”.