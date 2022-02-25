Real Fact – Health Council issues a note of repudiation against actions by the deputy mayor and secretary of health at a meeting

They continue to reflect the events during the meeting of the Health Commission of the Chamber of Lafaiete that took place on 02/17. The first meeting, which was attended by the new Secretary of Health – the deputy mayor Dr. Marco Antônio (DEM), was marked by tension. The doctor and councilor Giuseppe Laporte (MDB) revealed in a speech to the plenary, that the new secretary was in the House, but said he would only participate in this first one and would not be regularly present in the others.

Representatives from the Municipal Health Council (CMS) and from the Primary Care and Specialized Health Care sectors also participated. from the Municipal Health Council, Amarílio Zebral, known as Marião, to fight.

Councilman Giuseppe Laporte also said that, with the situation, he also used offensive words with the new secretary and returned the curses, generating a fight.

A week later, CMS issued a disclaimer. The president of the Council, Roberto Santana, explained the note to journalist Gina Costa: “During the meeting, our Secretary of Health was, at the very least, inelegant and even a little hostile towards the Council representative who was there, Amarílio, known like mario. This is the kind of thing that offends both the council and the population it represents,” he points out.

Read the full note:

The Municipal Health Council of Conselheiro Lafaiete, representative and deliberative body of Social Control, expresses its repudiation of the treatment given by the Secretary of Health to the Health Councilor Amarílio Zebral during a meeting at the Health Commission of the City Council of Conselheiro Lafaiete.

The Secretary’s conduct was not consistent with the responsibility and scope of the position he holds. The adoption of hostile conduct does nothing to solve the city’s health problems, which are large and require short, medium and long-term solutions.

The Health Council emphasizes that the offense to a Councilor in the exercise of his/her function constitutes an aggression to the entire Council and the Society he represents.

Social Control reaffirms the commitment to constant dialogue for the construction of public policies that can improve our health.