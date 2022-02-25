Record profit is the result of government slicing up of the bank

Caixa released its annual balance sheet this Thursday 24th. The public bank had a net profit of R$ 17.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 31.1% compared to 2020. According to Caixa, the result was impacted by the increase in the financial margin (15.3%) – a consequence, above all, of the increase in income from credit operations (10.02%) –, in income from services and fees (1.7%) and the reduction of 0. 7% in allowance for losses associated with credit risk. But it is essential to mention that a good part of this profit – around R$ 7.2 billion, or 41.7% of net income – comes from non-recurring events and the sale of profitable assets, such as, for example, the shares of Banco Pan and Caixa Seguros.

“Management announces record profit without making it clear that much of it is the result of asset sales. It’s like having a bakery and celebrating with the sale of one of the ovens, not a larger volume of bread. Money comes in, but the trend is that it will close its doors soon. But Caixa is not from that direction, it belongs to the employees and the entire Brazilian people. Only with resistance will they pass and we will stay!” Tamara Siqueira, director of the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region

> PLR: Union charges, and Caixa pays the second installment this Friday 25

Caixa hired due to the successful action of the union movement

The balance sheet also shows that the bank had a positive balance of jobs in 2021. Caixa ended 2021 with 86,004 employees, which represents an increase of 4,059 jobs in twelve months. This growth, however, complies with the court order calling for successful candidates in a public contest held in 2014, after an important role played by the trade union movement, through the National Federation of Caixa Personnel Associations (Fenae) and the National Confederation of Financial Industry Workers (Fenae). Contraf-CUT).

It is also important to remember that these hirings, which Caixa carried out thanks to the courts, only partially replace the largest number of employees that Caixa has ever had (100,677 in 2014), in addition to remaining far from the number promised by the bank’s president. , Pedro Guimarães, in July 2021, when he announced “We are going to hire 10,000 people”.

The number of branches remained stable, while 109 service stations, 239 Caixa Aqui units and 366 lottery shops were opened. Finally, Caixa recorded an increase of approximately 369 thousand new customers.

Other data

Caixa’s net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was R$3.218 billion, an increase of 0.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021 (R$3.207 billion).

The bank’s return on equity (ROE) stood at 16.9%, with growth of 1.7 percentage points.

Caixa’s Expanded Loan Portfolio increased by 10.2% compared to 2020, totaling BRL 867.6 billion. Operations with individuals grew 18.9% compared to 2020, totaling R$107.6 billion.

In the corporate segment, growth was 10.2%, totaling R$79.4 billion. With a balance of R$557.6 billion and a share of 64.3% in the composition of total credit, real estate credit grew 9.2% in 2020. Sanitation and infrastructure operations grew 1.2% in twelve months, totaling BRL 91.6 billion.

Rural credit grew 113.6%, totaling R$16.5 billion in 2020. The default rate for delays of more than 90 days was 1.95%, an increase of 0.22 percentage point compared to the previous year .

Provisions for losses associated with credit risk decreased by 0.71% in the period, totaling R$11.1 billion.

Revenues from services and banking fees increased 1.69% in twelve months, totaling R$23.9 billion. The growth is mainly explained by increases of 1.86% in government services, 51.9% in income from credit operations and 497.7% in insurance. Personnel expenses, considering PLR, grew 2.7% in twelve months, totaling R$ 25.1 billion. Thus, the coverage of these expenses by the bank’s secondary income was 95.3% in the year.