Refunds can be made by Pix; see the news of IR 2022 – News

The period for submitting the declaration of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2022 starts on March 7th and runs until April 29th. The expectation of the Federal Revenue is that 34.1 million statements will be sent by the end of the term.

Among the novelties this year, announced by the Revenue, are the expanded access to the pre-filled declaration through all available platforms and the receipt of the refund and the payment of Darf via Pix.

To receive the income tax refund through electronic payment, the Pix key must be the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Pix phone, email and random keys will not be allowed, only the one with CPF.





It will also be possible to pay with Pix the Darf issued by the income tax program when there is tax payable. Darf will be issued with the QR Code, facilitating payment. The date and order of the refund credit follow the priorities established by law.

The refund dates start on May 31 and continue monthly until the end of September, always with payment on the last day of the month. Whoever declares before, receives the value first, following the delivery queue.





refund schedule

• may 31st

• June 30

• July 29

• August, 31

• September 30





pre-filled declaration

Another novelty is the expansion of access to the pre-filled declaration. Now, all taxpayers who have high levels of security on the gov.br platform (gold and silver levels) will be able to use this template, which allows the user to start the declaration already with several useful information that facilitate filling. The pre-filled declaration will be available from the 15th of March. Before, the facility was limited to those who had a digital certificate.

Starting next Thursday (3), the Income Tax services with the federal government’s website will start to be enabled. On March 7, the taxpayer will be able to download the program on the Federal Revenue platform. Only from March 15 onwards will the pre-filled declaration be made available.

“Although the pre-filled declaration has existed for a few years, when it was created, the area was limited to taxpayers who have the digital certificate. Last year we expanded access to the e-Cac online environment for those who already have a gov account. br. This year, the functionality will be available on all platforms for filling in the Individual Income Tax, online, by cell phones and tablets”, highlighted the undersecretary of corporate management, Juliano Neves.

The update was considered one of the main improvements for 2022, as the pre-filled declaration already contains much of the information imposed by the Federal Revenue, such as income paid by other people’s companies, medical expenses reported by medical establishments and the history of assets. and rights of declarations from previous years.

Neves points out that this means “less chance of making mistakes and falling into the loop, which leads to the possibility of receiving the refund faster. Both the refund and the payment of the tax can be made via PIX, which, in Neves’ assessment, simplifies and makes the process transparent.





Integration

Another novelty is the greater integration between the different platforms available to the taxpayer, so that the filling process can start in one channel, on the computer, for example, and end in another, such as the cell phone. “The Internal Revenue Service has been modifying its system to allow citizens to have access to all their services with the gov.br account”, explained tax auditor José Carlos da Fonseca, responsible for the IRPF program.

Those who have the account can also import data from the carnê Leão, a monthly payment made by the taxpayer who receives income paid by individuals or coming from abroad. “People who do the monthly tax calculation booklet will have a button to allow the import of this data into the declaration, avoiding having to type everything again”, said Fonseca.

The status of the declaration can be consulted by cell phone through the recipe application, where it will be possible to see if there are any pending issues and receive guidance on how to solve the problems. It will also be possible to issue the Darf using the mobile device, even if the documentation has been filed on another platform.





Who should declare?





• taxpayer who received more than R$28,559.70 of taxable income in 2021 (salary, retirement, rent, among others);

• earned more than R$ 40 thousand exempt, non-taxable or taxed at source in the year (income from savings or labor compensation, for example);

• had some income from the sale of goods (eg real estate);

• bought or sold shares on the Stock Exchange;

• received more than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activities or has rural losses to be compensated in calendar year 2021 or in the coming years;

• owned assets worth more than R$300,000;

• lived in Brazil during any period of 2021 and remained in the country until December 31;

• used the IR exemption when selling a residential property and bought another within 180 days.



