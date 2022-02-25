Rio BRT bus workers go on strike; stations fill up, and no pleadings are circulating | Rio de Janeiro

Employees of the BRT in Rio de Janeiro went on strike in the early hours of this Friday (25). The road workers ask for better working conditions, more security and salary readjustments. City Hall says strike is illegaland Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) says that the movement is the work of businessmen (read more below) .

Several stations in the system did not even open. Passengers reported that, at 6 am, no articulated buses were passing. The regular lines outside the BRTare circulating normally.

In a statement, the Rio Highway Workers Union says that about 480 drivers who work in the three BRT corridors have crossed their arms. They demand a new contract that includes rights such as vacations, overtime pay, in addition to hiring employees on leave from the INSS, among other measures.

just the hallway Transwest partially operated — the City of Rio de Janeiro set up a contingency plan and managed to keep only the line in operation Santa Cruz-Alvoradabut operated by regular buses. “transcarioca and transolímpica are paralyzed”highlighted the city hall.

The Operations Center reported that the city entered Mobilization Stage at 6:45 am because of mobility issues. This is the second level on a scale that goes up to five — and it usually changes when there are storms.

At 7 am, the city of Rio de Janeiro registered a traffic jam that was bigger than usual, with 56 kilometers of traffic jam. In the last three Fridays, the average of traffic stopped at the time was 49 kilometers.

Metrô Rio informs that, due to the stoppage in the BRT system, there was a reinforcement of the security agents and operators to guide passengers at the impacted stations.

At Jardim Oceânico station, passengers are advised to use access A (Lagoa) or access B (Mar). Access C (BRT) is temporarily closed.

Perrengue for passengers

Rio has three BRT lanes, made up of dedicated lanes and their own vehicles, with stops similar to those on the subway, where passengers pay the fare and go through the roulette wheel before boarding.

Without the BRT, however, many users need to take up to three drives to take the same route. As regular buses cannot travel on the dedicated lanes, the trip takes in morning rush traffic.

“We arrived here and the boy said they are on strike. There are no buses. I will not work like this. I left the house at three in the morning. I’ll take a van and go home,” said a passenger in Madureira.

Also in Madurai, angela looking for transportation to Curicica, where he works. “I will try an alternative. There is no direct bus, only four or five to get there. We go out in the morning and are taken by surprise. On a day-to-day basis, it is already difficult, the BRT is crowded, and today it is not even available”, she complained.

Large terminals, such as Madureira, in the North Zone, and Mato Alto, in the West Zone, recorded long lines.

City Hall: ‘Strike is illegal’

Last week, the City of Rio took over the operation of the system once and for all, after a one-year intervention. A new concession will be made.

In a statement, the city hall said it had not received any communication about the intention of this strike or the agenda of claims.

“This is an illegal strike. Without any kind of notice, the drivers of the BRT system went on strike. The City Hall of Rio, through the company MOBI-Rio, advises the population to look for another public transport alternative to get around,” he said.

Also according to the city hall, the President of MOBI-Rio, Claudia Seccin, tried, “unsuccessfully”, to initiate negotiations with the strikers. “But they refused to talk.”

On social media, Eduardo Paes said that the strike was imposed by the vehicles that made up the consortium whose concession was expired.

“There are bus operators who are dissatisfied with the expropriation and are using BRT workers to try to win back the concession. I regret to inform you that they will not be successful. Let’s proceed. We are working to restore the system,” she wrote.

Drivers ask for better conditions

Through a note released by the Road Workers Union, the drivers say that the stoppage will take place indefinitely and that about 480 professionals have crossed their arms in the three corridors of the system.

The workers ask for a new contract to be signed that guarantees all the rights of the employees, including vacations, 40% of the FGTS in the event of dismissal, unemployment benefits, salary readjustments, meal tickets, health plan, payment of overtime, in addition to the hiring employees who are on leave from the INSS.

“It’s no longer possible to continue working with the current conditions. Buses are broken daily, lack of safety on the platforms and inside the articulated themselves, in addition to all the gutters in which the buses circulate are totally holed”, said Ademir Francisco, representative of the union with to BRT drivers.

