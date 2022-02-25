Rio enters Mobilization Stage due to BRT stoppage | Rio de Janeiro

The Operations Center (COR) reported that the city entered Mobilization Stage at 6:45 am this Friday (25th) because of mobility problems. Employees of the BRT in Rio de Janeiro went on strike in the early hours of this Friday (25). The road workers ask for better working conditions, more security and salary readjustments.

This is the second level on a scale that goes up to five — and it usually changes when there are storms.

Several stations in the system did not even open. Passengers reported that, at 6 am, no articulated buses were passing. Regular lines, outside the BRT, are running normally.

just the hallway Transwest partially operated — the City of Rio de Janeiro set up a contingency plan and managed to keep only the line in operation Santa Cruz-Alvoradabut operated by regular buses. “transcarioca and transolímpica are paralyzed”highlighted the city hall.

1 of 8 Passengers wait at a BRT station in Madureira, in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Passengers wait at a BRT station in Madureira, in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Perrengue for passengers

Rio has three BRT lanes, made up of dedicated lanes and their own vehicles, with stops similar to those on the subway, where passengers pay the fare and go through the roulette wheel before boarding.

Without the BRT, however, many users need to take up to three drives to take the same route. As regular buses cannot travel on the dedicated lanes, the trip takes in morning rush traffic.

“We arrived here and the boy said they are on strike. There are no buses. I will not work like this. I left the house at three in the morning. I’ll take a van and go home,” said a passenger in Madureira.

Also in Madurai, angela looking for transportation to Curicica, where he works. “I will try an alternative. There is no direct bus, only four or five to get there. We go out in the morning and are taken by surprise. On a day-to-day basis, it is already difficult, the BRT is crowded, and today it is not even available”, she complained.

Large terminals, such as Madureira, in the North Zone, and Mato Alto, in the West Zone, recorded long lines.

2 of 8 At least 60 buses are parked at the BRT depot on Rua Leonardo Vilas Boas, in Jacarepaguá, Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo At least 60 buses are parked at the BRT garage on Rua Leonardo Vilas Boas, in Jacarepaguá, Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

City Hall: ‘Strike is illegal’

Last week, the City of Rio took over the operation of the system once and for all, after a one-year intervention. A new concession will be made.

In a statement, the city hall said it had not received any communication about the intention of this strike or the agenda of claims.

“This is an illegal strike. Without any kind of notice, the drivers of the BRT system went on strike. The City Hall of Rio, through the company MOBI-Rio, advises the population to look for another public transport alternative to get around,” he said.

Also according to the city hall, the President of MOBI-Rio, Claudia Seccin, tried, “unsuccessfully”, to initiate negotiations with the strikers. “But they refused to talk.”

3 of 8 Drivers demonstrate in front of BRT unit II, in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Drivers demonstrate in front of BRT unit II, in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

4 of 8 Passengers gather in Madureira to catch a regular bus during the BRT strike — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Passengers flock to Madureira to catch a regular bus during the BRT strike — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

5 of 8 Queue at the Mato Alto BRT station, in the West Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Queue at the Mato Alto BRT station, in the West Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

6 of 8 Passenger protests with body partially out of BRT vehicle at Mato Alto station — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Passenger protests with body partially out of BRT vehicle at Mato Alto station – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

7 of 8 Passengers protest at the Mato Alto BRT station — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Passengers protest at the Mato Alto BRT station — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo