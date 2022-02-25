Rumor: More details on Project Spartacus and its different subscription categories

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Game Pass competitor in development at PlayStation, Project Spartacus, is “pretty close to actually being released” (via VGC).

Speaking at his Giantbomb, Grubbsnax premium show, VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb claimed to have gotten new information about Sony’s yet-to-be-announced subscription service.

“It’s probably getting pretty close to actually being released, something will probably happen by the end of this month and I don’t think that necessarily means publicly, I think in terms of the internal framework of where the service needs to be,” Grubb said.

According to the journalist, Spartacus will consist of three tiers with a price of up to US$ 16 per month.

“Right now they’re called ‘essentials’, ‘extras’ and ‘premium,’” Grubb said. “Price, again, may be a substitute, but pricing is $10 a month for essentials, $13 a month for extra, and $16 a month for premium.”

Grubb went on to explain what he’s heard players will receive for each level. “For premium, $16 a month… do you get full games? Not really, kind of… it’s like EA Play. You get full playtests. I don’t know if this is for every game released, but it seems so.”

Grubb continued, “you also get classic games and streaming, none of the other levels will have cloud streaming, you also get classic games.” He then expanded: “I don’t know what classic games mean, but I know it’s an important part of that premium tier.”

“For the extra tier, you get a ‘downloadable game catalog,'” which Grubb has heard includes over “250, 300 games, something like that.”

It remains to wait for an official announcement from Sony.