Russia attacks manufacturer Antonov airport in Kiev suburb

The Russian offensive launched tonight against Ukraine included an air strike on Antonov International Airport in Gostomel, located just 38 km from the country’s capital, Kiev.

A video released by the Breaking Aviation News profile shows Russian Mi-8 helicopters flying over the terminal, covered in dense dark smoke.

Also known as Hostomel (or Gostomel), the international cargo airport operates as Antonov’s facility and test base. And it is located in a northwest suburb of Kiev.

According to data from the online flight tracking platform AirNav RadarBox, the model Antonov AN-225, the largest commercial aircraft in the world, is at the terminal this Thursday (24).





The Antonov AN-225 was designed by the Antonov Design Bureau during the 1980s. It is powered by six turbofan engines and is the heaviest aircraft ever built, with a maximum takeoff weight of 640 tonnes. It has the largest wingspan of any aircraft in operational service. The only example built has the Ukrainian civil registration UR-82060.

It is not possible to state the state of the aircraft after the Russian military operation.



