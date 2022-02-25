Russia bans UK flights in airspace

Russia has banned all UK-bound planes from entering its airspace after London imposed sanctions on Russian airline Aeroflot in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Airspace is prohibited to all aircraft “owned, leased or operated by an organization linked to or registered in the UK”, regulatory agency Rosaviatsia announced in a statement.

The measure also includes transit flights through Russian airspace.

Minutes after Russia’s decision, the IAG air group, parent of British Airways and Iberia, announced the cancellation of its flights to Moscow and the diversion of its routes that fly over Russia.

“Today we took the decision to cancel the air connection we have to Moscow” and to “redirect flights to Singapore and New Delhi, so as not to fly over Russia”, declared IAG CEO Luis Gallego during an investor conference.

1st day of conflict in Ukraine leaves hundreds dead

More than a hundred people died, including children, on the first day of the conflict in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian border guards, Russian forces entered the northern Kiev region from Belarus to carry out a missile strike against military targets.

“They say that civilians are not a target. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between the areas in which they operate,” denounced President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on social media yesterday.

“Tonight they started bombing civilian neighborhoods. This reminds us (the Nazi offensive of) 1941,” he added.

Now, Russia tries to advance towards the capital Kiev. According to military sources, Kiev is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main target to “behead the Ukrainian government” and install a pro-Moscow executive.

According to European Union calculations, more than a million Ukrainians are fleeing Ukraine towards neighboring nations. Yesterday, the mayor of Kiev announced the suspension of operation of some metro stations, which will serve as shelters for residents.

The Embassy of Brazil in Ukraine advised Brazilians to leave the European country immediately. There are about 500 Brazilians in Ukraine among students, executives of multinationals and family members of Ukrainians.

*With information from AFP