Russia bans UK planes from entering its airspace, companies cancel flights – News

Russia has banned all UK-linked planes from entering its airspace, following sanctions imposed by London on Russian airline Aeroflot following the invasion of Ukraine.

Airspace is prohibited to all aircraft “owned, leased or operated by an organization linked to or registered in the UK”, regulatory agency Rosaviatsia announced in a statement.

With the decision, the IAG air group, parent of British Airways and Iberia, announced this Friday (25) the cancellation of its flights to Moscow and the diversion of its routes that fly over Russia.

The announcement came minutes after the Russian government’s decision to ban the use of its airspace for all UK-bound planes.

“Today we took the decision to cancel the air connection we have to Moscow” and to “redirect flights to Singapore and New Delhi, so as not to fly over Russia”, declared IAG CEO Luis Gallego during an investor conference, after publication of the group’s results.

“We are monitoring the impact of this crisis on the IAG. But the flight capacity we have to the east is very limited” and “we are in a position to redirect all the flights that we currently have”, he added.

Gallego did not give details about the flights in question on the different companies in the group.

The company’s decision follows sanctions imposed by the British government on Russian airline Aeroflot in reaction to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s response, which banned all UK-linked aircraft from using its airspace.

The measure also includes flights passing through Russian territory, a key space that links Europe and Asia, according to Russia’s aviation regulatory agency, Rosaviatsia.

Air group IAG announced that it has halved its net loss in 2021, thanks to the progressive resumption of air traffic during the year, and expects its results to improve in 2022.

Luis Gallego assured that the planes that will have to change route will not prevent the group from “maintaining the flight program” it had.