Russia could be sanctioned and excluded from the global payments network; understand what is Swift | World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified pressure for economic sanctions toughest against Moscow, including potentially shutting down the country from outside the Swift – the world’s leading international payments network – hitting Russian commerce and making it harder for Russian companies to do business.

Swift, or “Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication Society”, is a secure messaging system that facilitates fast cross-border payments, facilitating the flow of international trade.

Banks that connect to the Swift system and establish relationships with other banks can use Swift messages to make payments.

Messages are secure so payment instructions are normally carried out without question. This allows banks to process large volumes of transactions quickly.

It has become the main mechanism for financing international trade. In 2020about 38 million of Swift “FIN messages” were sent every day by the Swift platformaccording to its 2020 Annual Review. Each year, trillions of dollars are transferred using the system.

Swift, founded in the 1970s, is a cooperative of thousands of member institutions that use the service.

With headquartered in BelgiumSwift reported a profit of €36 million in 2020, based on its 2020 Annual Review. It is primarily run as a service to its members.

Why would a Swift ban be so serious?

If Swift excluded Russian banks, it would restrict the country’s access to financial markets around the world.

Russian companies and individuals would find it more difficult to pay for imports and receive money for exports, lending or investing abroad.

Russian banks may use other channels for payments, such as phones, messaging apps or email. This would allow Russian banks to make payments through banks in countries that have not imposed sanctions, but as the alternatives are likely to be less efficient and secure, transaction volumes could drop and costs could rise.

How does Russia’s Swift ban affect other countries?

If Russian banks were cut off from Swift, exporters would find selling goods to Russia riskier and more expensive.

Russia is a big buyer of manufactured goods. The Netherlands and Germany are its second and third largest trading partners, based on World Bank data, although Russia is not one of the top 10 export markets for either country.

Foreign buyers of Russian products would also find it more difficult, prompting them to look for alternative suppliers.

But when it comes to Russian oil and gas, foreign buyers may find it more difficult to find replacement suppliers.

Russia is the EU’s main supplier of crude oil, natural gas and solid fossil fuels, according to the European Commission.

Russia’s ban on Swift is unlikely to be agreed at this stage, multiple EU sources said.

In the past, Swift has resisted calls to impose bans on certain countries.

He describes himself as neutral and said he would not make a decision to disconnect institutions as a result of political pressure.

Is Swift limited to economic sanctions?

Swift, based in Belgium, is bound by Belgian and European Union rules, which include economic sanctions.

Swift’s website says: “While sanctions are independently imposed in different jurisdictions around the world, Swift cannot arbitrarily choose which jurisdiction’s sanctions regime to follow.”

In March 2012, the European Union banned Swift from serving Iranian companies and individuals who had been sanctioned in relation to Tehran’s nuclear program. The list included the central bank and other major banks.

A spokesperson for Swift declined to say how the organization would respond to any US sanctions.