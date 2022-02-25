Russia invades Ukraine: what is the reaction of the Russian population to Putin’s offensive?

2 hours ago

photo caption, These two friends were still trying to absorb what happened

Shock, horror and bewilderment — these are three words that can describe the mood of many individuals in Moscow, the capital of Russia, and in the city of Rostov, on Thursday (24/2). But there is a division of opinion on whether President Vladimir Putin’s actions should be condemned or applauded, report reporters from the BBC’s Russian service point out.

When two well-dressed young men stopped by to chat with the BBC, one of them seemed quite relaxed when commenting on the invasion of Ukraine.

“Yes, we heard something, but we haven’t had a chance to understand what’s going on,” he said.

But he was soon interrupted by his friend.

“We’re shocked,” he corrected. “We’ve never seen a war in our lives and we’re about to see one.”

A man in a bright blue coat looked displeased.

“It’s not clear what’s being done and it’s all very scary,” he said. “But in addition to the fear, there is a sense of horror and shame about what our authorities are doing. In my circle of friends, this is a very common feeling.”

photo caption, This man stated that he and his friends felt ashamed of the Russian government’s actions.

“I never voted for those in power now and I did what I could, or what a person in Russia is capable of doing these days to affect political life: I went to protests.”

“I don’t know if we will have protests now. Everyone is very scared.”

photo caption, This Woman Said Politicians Were Thinking About Themselves, Not The People

A woman who spoke to the report said she is not sure what to make of the latest news, although she is generally against war.

“It’s the politicians trying to work things out between them and the common people end up suffering. It’s not going to do my family any good.”

Some who took an open stand against the invasion gathered in Pushkin Square in central Moscow to protest. Anastasia Golubeva, a BBC journalist in Russia, estimates that there were initially more than 200 people gathered before the police forced people to leave.

Anyone who started shouting anti-war words was stopped.

One young man told the BBC: “I cried all day. People in Ukraine are dying. Children are dying. Fighting men are dying. And then what? Will we young Russians aged 19 to 20 be dispatched to fight too?” questioned.

When asked if he was afraid to be at the protest, he replied: “No. This is not scary. What is happening in Ukraine and on the borders is scary. What we have here now is nothing.”

photo caption, This man was blunt about his opposition to Putin

Away from the protest, a man in a blue coat declared that he is in solidarity with both Ukraine and Russia, but does not support Russian President Vladimir Putin. Such a reckless public statement is rarely heard in Russia these days.

“This is all just to satisfy our leader’s geopolitical ambitions,” he said.

But three older people — two men and a woman — were in favor of the invasion.

A man in a baseball cap spoke about “protecting the Russians” in Ukraine. He blamed the Ukrainians themselves for recent events and said “it’s their fault that we ended up in this situation.”

“Throughout history, they’ve always been problematic,” he said.

photo caption, This woman clearly showed her opposition to Ukraine

A woman in a pink wool coat and hat reminded her of compatriots living in Ukraine. “There are Russians living there,” she pointed out.

But what about the Ukrainians who also live there? the BBC asked.

“Ukrainians are, for the most part, terrorists,” she retorted, adding that she got this information from state TV and YouTube channels.

“What is happening is an attempt at peace,” believes another elderly man. “Everything will be fine later.”

In Rostov, a region in southern Russia that has welcomed many citizens from separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine, the mood is even more apprehensive than in Moscow.

A woman in a red coat is not sure what to make of the latest developments.

photo caption, In Rostov, this woman said she was scared

“We are worried about what is happening because it is so close to us. But we are also not sure what actually happened,” he said. “We really don’t believe the news we see on TV.”

The young woman looked sad. “It’s all very scary. It makes us worried about our kids.”

An older man with graying hair and bright dark eyes couldn’t hide his dismay either.

photo caption, This man looked devastated by the latest events

“We’ve already won a huge war and now we’re in a war among ourselves?” he asked rhetorically.

A young woman in a knitted hat and fur coat showed more confidence that Russia’s actions on Ukraine are on the right track. “Fair enough,” she rated. “What was taken from us in the past is now being given back.”

A woman in a pink coat is also sure the break-in was a good decision. “We’ll survive just fine,” she believes.

“We have a large, resource-rich country. No one will be able to bring us to our knees with sanctions.”