Russia presents two conditions to negotiate the end of the operation against Ukraine

On Thursday, the Russian government said it was willing to negotiate the terms of a truce in its military operation against Ukraine. The statement was presented by Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

According to the Russian government official, President Vladimir Putin defends discussions on the end of the operation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, under two conditions: the guarantee of a status of Ukraine’s neutrality – that is, outside the Western military alliance, NATO – and the promise not to count on the installation of weapons on its territory.

The Kremlin argues that the conditions would allow for what it considers the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine – this, in the Putin government’s view, would reduce the perception of threats to Russia’s security.

“The president formulated his vision of what we expect from Ukraine to solve the problems: a status neutral and the refusal to deploy weapons,” Peskov said.

The person in charge of the Kremlin’s contact with the press also stated that it will be up to Putin to determine the timing of the negotiations, but added that the Russian president will only start negotiations “if Ukraine’s leadership is ready to talk about it”.

Also on Thursday, Putin told businessmen that his government had no other option to defend the country’s territory than to launch troops against Ukraine.

“What is currently taking place is a forced measure, since we were left with no other way to proceed”, argued the president.

He insisted that he had been “forced” to make a decision in the military sphere and claimed that “there was no way to do otherwise”.

According to Putin, attempts by the Kremlin to resolve the impasse in Ukraine have been ignored. He refers, for example, to the Russian demand that the neighboring country not officially join NATO.