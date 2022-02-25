Russia says ready to negotiate Ukraine’s surrender

Russia: Putin authorized a military offensive in the early hours of Thursday (24). February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wants to negotiate surrender terms with Kiev in relation to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. According to the statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with a focus on securing “neutral status”. One of the president’s conditions is a promise not to have weapons on his territory.

“The president formulated his vision of what we would expect from Ukraine for the so-called ‘red line’ problems to be resolved. This is a neutral status and this is a refusal to deploy weapons”, clarified the secretary. The military attack, according to the leader, must cease if Kiev agrees to meet the demands.

Peskov added that Putin would determine the timing of the negotiations, but assured that Russia would only get involved “if Ukraine’s leadership is ready to talk about it”.

Russia attacks Ukraine by land, air and sea

Ukraine is being hit by Russian attacks by land, air and sea. According to the agency ReutersRussia attacks Ukraine with a second wave of missiles.

The explosions reportedly took place around 12pm local time. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the targets would have been command centers in several cities, including Kiev. The first wave of missiles was fired after Vladimir Putin’s announcement that the country would begin a military operation.