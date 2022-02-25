Russia shoots down Ukraine military plane, leaves five dead, nine injured

The plane crashed near the country’s capital, Kiev, between the villages of Zhukivtsi and Trypillia.

AFP PHOTO / Ukraine Emergency Ministry press service / handoutEmergency crews work at the crash site near Kiev

A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people on board was shot down by Russian military forces and crashed near Kiev, leaving five deadon the morning of this Thursday, 24th, announced the Emergency Service of the State of Ukraine. The plane crash took place near the town of Trypillia, about 50 kilometers south of the Ukrainian capital. “A military plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine crashed between the village of Zhukivtsi and Trypillia, Obukhov district [região de Kiev]followed by a fire resulting in the death of five people,” the Service said in a statement on Telegram.

Emergency teams work at the scene of the accident. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said it was “still determining how many people died”. The incident took place about 20 kilometers south of Kiev, amid reports of various locations around the city being attacked. The Russian President, Vladimir Putinlaunched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbour.

