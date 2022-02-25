Russia takes over military airport outside Kiev

Ukraine has lost control of a military airport on the outskirts of the capital Kiev and the Chernobyl nuclear plant to Russia, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Geraschenko said.

According to the official, the Gostomel base is now in the hands of the Russian military within hours of the start of the fighting there.

Earlier, videos posted on social media showed Russian helicopters firing missiles at the facility. According to Ukrainian border guards, three of these ships would have been shot down, but it was not enough to contain the opposing troops.

Alexander Kovtonenko, a 30-year-old civilian who lives nearby, said two warplanes fired missiles at Ukrainian troops. “Then there were shots. It lasted three hours,” he told AFP. “Later, three more planes arrived and the shooting started again,” he added.

Gostomel Airport, next to Antonov Airport, is located north of Kiev and for now is the closest place to the capital that Russian forces have reached since the beginning of the invasion.

Russia began the attack on the neighboring country this morning (early morning Brasília time), and at least 67 people have already been killed, including civilians and military, according to Ukrainian officials.

Chernobyl Power Plant

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was also captured by Russia’s military, according to an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak.

“It is impossible to say whether the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a completely senseless attack by the Russians,” he said. “This is one of the most serious threats in Europe right now.”

This afternoon, Russian military vehicles were spotted at the scene, according to videos posted on social media.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, also denounced the intention of the Russian military, after the information that Russian troops from Belarus entered an area close to the former power plant.

According to Zelenskiy, Ukrainian forces are fighting to prevent Russian troops from capturing Chernobyl, which is located 120 km from Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

Ukrainian officials report fighting near the Chernobyl nuclear waste dump.

This morning, Vladimir Putin authorized the invasion of Ukraine. There are attacks by land, air and sea across the country. Parts of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region are no longer under Kiev’s control, the regional administration admitted.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to capture Chernobyl. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 is not repeated,” Zelensky wrote. “This is a declaration of war against all of Europe.”

*With AFP